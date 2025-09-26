Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

While other TV procedurals struggled with cast turnover, the Blue Bloods roster stayed relatively consistent for its 14-season run: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, and Tom Selleck played Reagan family members from the CBS drama’s 2010 start to its 2024 end. (And now Wahlberg is filming the spinoff Boston Blue, hitting CBS on Friday, October 17, at 10/9c.)

That said, some of the Reagans’ colleagues and family members came and went on Blue Bloods. Below, see every series regular who left the show early, plus the major recurring actors who exited before the curtain call.