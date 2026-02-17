‘Blue Bloods’ Costars Marisa Ramirez & Donnie Wahlberg Have Valentine’s Day Reunion

What To Know Marisa Ramirez reunited with Donnie Wahlberg on Valentine’s Day at a New Kids on the Block concert in Las Vegas.

Ramirez, who played Detective Maria Baez opposite Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods, recently reprised her role in the spin-off series Boston Blue.

Boston Blue will feature both Ramirez and Blue Bloods alum Len Cariou in upcoming episodes.

Marisa Ramirez reunited with her Blue Bloods and Boston Blue costar Donnie Wahlberg on Valentine’s Day as she attended a New Kids on the Block residency gig at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The actress shared a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram on Sunday (February 15), showing herself and friends enjoying the concert. In one clip, Wahlberg is seen exiting the stage and coming over to hug his on-screen romantic partner. Another pic shows the pair hanging out at what looks like an afterparty.

“The best way to spend Valentine’s Day! Mom’s night out was just perfect,” Ramirez wrote in the post’s caption. “Warmed my heart to meet so many amazing blockheads. Thank you all for being so sweet.”

A fan also shared a video from the afterparty, where Wahlberg announced, “We’ll see [Ramirez] on season 2 of Boston Blue.”

Wahlberg also commented on Ramirez’s post, writing, “See you next week! #Daez.”

Ramirez played Detective Maria Baez on CBS’ Blue Bloods, joining as a recurring character in the third season before becoming a regular in Season 4. Her character was involved in a will-they/won’t-they romance with Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan.

In the spin-off series Boston Blue, it was confirmed that Danny and Maria have been in a long-term committed romantic relationship for about a year. Ramirez revived the character in the spin-off, showing how Maria and Danny have been handling their long-distance romance.

Wahlberg previously told TVLine that Maria will be featured “multiple times in the first season.” In addition, Blue Bloods alum Len Cariou will be joining Boston Blue when it returns from its midseason break on February 27.

Meanwhile, Wahlberg will continue the “The Right Stuff” residency shows with his NKOTB bandmates Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, and brothers Jordan and Jonathan Knight. The residency is expected to run into at least October 2026.

Boston Blue, Season 1, Returns, February 27, 10 pm et, CBS