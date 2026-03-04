‘Boston Blue’ Bosses Tease Possible Jamie, Eddie & Baby Cameo

What To Know The creators of Boston Blue tease a possible cameo by Jamie, Eddie, and their baby in Season 1, following strong fan interest in seeing more of the Reagan family.

Blue Bloods alums Bridget Moynahan and Len Cariou will reprise their roles as Erin Reagan-Boyle and Henry Reagan, respectively, in upcoming episodes.

The creators tease that, because the spinoff was renewed, more Reagan cameos are possible in Season 1 and beyond.

Fans have been asking to see Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray), and their baby on Boston Blue ever since the Blue Bloods spinoff revealed that never-before-seen Reagans would appear in the series. That was revealed in our interview with the show’s creators, Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, and we just got an exciting update on that front.

As previously reported, Bridget Moynahan will be back as Erin Reagan-Boyle in Boston Blue Season 1’s second half. She also directs an episode in this half of the season. Additionally, Len Cariou will be the next Blue Bloods alum to appear on Boston Blue and reunite with Danny (Donnie Wahlberg). He reprises his role as Henry Reagan (aka Pop Reagan) in an episode coming out in April.

Margolis told TV Insider after the midseason finale in December 2025 that “there are new characters that will show up” in the remaining episodes of Season 1. “We will meet more members of the Silver family, and we will see members of the Reagan family we have not yet seen.”

In a preview for the midseason premiere, which aired on Friday, February 27, on CBS, Margolis gave us an update on those never-before-seen Reagans. Jamie and Eddie announced they were expecting a baby in the final season of Blue Bloods. Given the fan interest, we asked if viewers can expect to see Jamie, Eddie, and their baby in the spinoff.

“There is a non-zero percent chance we will see the baby in Season 1 of Boston Blue,” Margolis told TV Insider.

We’re assuming the baby’s parents would be with them, but Margolis playfully teased that he “cannot confirm or deny” that. He did say there’s a whole new world of possibilities thanks to the Boston Blue Season 2 renewal.

“What I will say is that because the audiences showed up and the network was generous enough to give us a second season, there’s going to be more opportunities for Reagans for a whole other season, and it’s something we want to continue to pursue on the show,” Margolis added. “Obviously, there were a lot of them, but the invitations are extended, and we are just looking for the right stories to bring them into Danny and Sean’s world. That’s kind of all I can say at the moment without spoiling too much.”

The new member of the Silver family being introduced this season is Mae Silver’s (Gloria Reuben) sister, Jill, played by Holly Robinson Peete. Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will also appear as himself later this season.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS