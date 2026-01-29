"Cursed" -- When a local mobster is gunned down in his car, Danny and Baez try to get information from the mob's low-level errand boy they find tied up in the trunk before the gang retaliates. Also, an NYPD officer asks for a new shield number to honor her late father, but Frank is conflicted as it's the same number as his deceased son, Joe's, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Sami Gayle, Bridget Moynahan, Tom Selleck, Amy Carlson. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS Ã?Â©2015CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

What To Know Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan celebrates her onscreen dad, Tom Selleck, with a sweet birthday tribute.

See her adorable social media message for the actor.

When it comes to the Reagan family on Blue Bloods, bonds run deep, and it’s reflected among the cast who played a family for 14 seasons on CBS as Bridget Moynahan celebrates her onscreen dad, Tom Selleck.

“Happy Birthday to the best TV Dad! #TomSelleck #happybday,” Moynahan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), where she shared an image of her alongside the actor from the Blue Bloods set. Born on January 29, 1945, Selleck is turning 81, ringing in another year of life in 2026.

Despite Blue Bloods wrapping its run in 2024, Moynahan’s post hints at the closeness of the cast after so many years spent playing a family onscreen. For those less familiar with the cop drama that centered around the Reagan family, a dynasty of law enforcement in New York City, Selleck played patriarch Frank Reagan, who also happened to be the New York City police commissioner.

Meanwhile, Moynahan played his daughter, Erin Reagan, who was also the assistant district attorney of New York County.

Moynahan and Selleck portrayed father and daughter across nearly 300 episodes between 2010 and 2024.

Among the other members of the Reagan family were Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), Henry Reagan (Len Cariou), and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), the latter of whom features as the primary character of CBS’s current spinoff, Boston Blue.

While Selleck has already confirmed he won’t appear in Boston Blue, Moynahan has continued to carry on the Erin Reagan arc when she appeared on the spinoff, maintaining family ties.

Although viewers may no longer join the Reagans around their dinner table, Moynahan’s sweet tribute to her costar is a reminder that their bonds remain even offscreen. Let us know what you think of Moynahan’s sweet message in the comments below, and let us know which Blue Bloods star you’d like to see on Boston Blue as that series continues to unfold.