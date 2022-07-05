Meet the Cast of ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 (PHOTOS)

Big Brother Season 24 key art
CBS

Big Brother is back. The CBS reality show returns for Season 24 on Wednesday, July 6, and the series has announced the cast in the nick of time.

This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a personal stylist, and more. With never-before-seen challenges, the 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, CBS says a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

For all those avid reality competition fans, CBS is ramping up its summer programming by premiering Big Brother Season 24 and The Challenge: USA the same night with 90-minute episodes. Big Brother will kick off first at 8/7c on CBS in addition to streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The Challenge will directly follow at 9:30/8:30c.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as Big Brother host, and after the premiere, new episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c (featuring the live evictions), and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c. The Big Brother Live Feed will be available on Paramount+ throughout the season.

Celebrity Big Brother came to a close in February 2022 with Miesha Tate crowned as the winner. YouTuber/singer Todrick Hall came in second place behind the MMA star, and Queer Eye‘s Carson Kressley won “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” Big Brother Season 23 ended in September 2021 with a historic win when Xavier Prather became the flagship show’s first-ever Black winner.

Check out the newly announced Big Brother Season 24 cast below.

Big Brother Season 24, Premieres, Wednesday, July 6, 9/8c, CBS, Paramount+ & the CBS App

Alyssa Snider Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Alyssa Snider

Alyssa is a 24-year-old marketing rep from Sarasota, Florida.

Ameerah Jones Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ameerah Jones

Ameerah is a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, Maryland.

Brittany Hoopes Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Brittany Hoopes

Brittany is a 32-year-old hypnotherapist from Atlanta, Georgia.

Daniel Durston Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Daniel Durston

Daniel is a 35-year-old Vegas performer from Ontario, Canada.

Indy Santos Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Indy Santos

Indy is a 31-year-old corporate flight attendant from São Paulo, Brazil.

Jasmine Davis Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jasmine Davis

Jasmine is a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Terry, Mississippi.

Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Joe ‘Pooch’ Picciarelli

Joe is a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, New York.

Kyle Capener Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kyle Capener

Kyle is a 29-year-old, currently unemployed, from Bountiful, Utah.

Marvin Achi Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marvin Achi

Marvin is a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer from Rivers State, Nigeria.

Matthew Turner Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matt 'Turner' Turner

Matt is a 23-year-old thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Massachusetts.

Michael Bruner Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Bruner

Michael is a 28-year-old attorney from Saint Michael, Minnesota.

Monte Taylor Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Monte Taylor

Monte is a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Delaware.

Nicole Layog Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Nicole Layog

Nicole is a 41-year-old private chef from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Palomar Agular Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Palomar Agular

Palomar is a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, California.

Taylor Hale Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor Hale

Taylor is a 27-year-old personal stylist from West Bloomfield, Michigan.

Terrance Higgins Big Brother 24
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Terrance Higgins

Terrance is a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, Illinois.

