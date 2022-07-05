Meet the Cast of ‘Big Brother’ Season 24 (PHOTOS)

Big Brother is back. The CBS reality show returns for Season 24 on Wednesday, July 6, and the series has announced the cast in the nick of time.

This season’s cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, a personal stylist, and more. With never-before-seen challenges, the 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at “BB Fest.” Also, CBS says a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

For all those avid reality competition fans, CBS is ramping up its summer programming by premiering Big Brother Season 24 and The Challenge: USA the same night with 90-minute episodes. Big Brother will kick off first at 8/7c on CBS in addition to streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The Challenge will directly follow at 9:30/8:30c.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as Big Brother host, and after the premiere, new episodes will air Thursdays at 9/8c (featuring the live evictions), and Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c. The Big Brother Live Feed will be available on Paramount+ throughout the season.

Celebrity Big Brother came to a close in February 2022 with Miesha Tate crowned as the winner. YouTuber/singer Todrick Hall came in second place behind the MMA star, and Queer Eye‘s Carson Kressley won “America’s Favorite Houseguest.” Big Brother Season 23 ended in September 2021 with a historic win when Xavier Prather became the flagship show’s first-ever Black winner.

Check out the newly announced Big Brother Season 24 cast below.

Big Brother Season 24, Premieres, Wednesday, July 6, 9/8c, CBS, Paramount+ & the CBS App