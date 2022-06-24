‘Survivor’ & ‘Big Brother’ Stars to Compete in USA’s ‘Snake in the Grass’

Stars from Survivor, Big Brother, and Naked and Afraid are set to take part in a new reality competition series, Snake in the Grass, scheduled to premiere on the USA Network on August 1.

Radio and TV personality and Dancing with the Stars winner Bobby Bones will host the series, which is described as an “action-packed social experiment.” Each episode will feature a group of four players dropped into the jungles of Central America for 36 hours for a chance to win $100,000. The four must work together to complete missions while trying to figure out the identity of a saboteur in their midst.

The players will compete in grueling and mind-twisting challenges, from retrieving game pieces suspended on high wires over a 500-foot canyon to scaling the face of a cliff to solve puzzles. With every completed challenge, the participants earn a clue to the identity of the Snake. Not wanting to be exposed, the Snake must do whatever it takes to prevent the players from winning clues.

After spending the night in the remote and rugged Central American jungle, the group will gather in ‘the Snake Pit,’ where they must determine who they think the saboteur might be. If the three players can successfully reveal the identity, they will split the $100,000 prize pot. If they get it wrong, the Snake walks away with all the money for themselves.

Among the cast are Survivor winners Yul Kwon and Earl Cole, as well as iconic multi-time castaways Cirie Fields, Malcolm Freberg, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, and Survivor: Cagayan‘s Trish Hegarty. Also set to appear are Big Brother champion Rachel Reilly and fan-favorite houseguest Janelle Pierzina, in addition to Jeff Zausch and Lacey Jones from the Naked and Afraid franchise.

“Getting to host Snake in the Grass has been a really cool experience,” Bones says. “I lived in Costa Rica for more than a month while we were shooting it, so I can’t wait for everyone to finally get to see what we’ve been up to. The show is a mix of adventure and mystery – it’s going to keep you guessing!”

Here is the full cast:

Malcolm Freberg (Survivor), Corpus Christie, TX

Yul Kwon (Survivor), Los Altos, CA

Earl Cole (Survivor), Kansas City, KS

Jeff Zausch (Naked and Afraid), Pocatello, ID

Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Birmingham, AL

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Minneapolis, MN

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Survivor), Dunedin, FL

Cirie Fields (Survivor), Jersey City, NJ

Trish Hegarty (Survivor), Boston, MA

Lacey Jones (Naked and Afraid), Tamaroa, IL

Alissa Musto, Tampa, FL

Ryan Anthony, West Hollywood, CA

Andrew Muse, Park City, UT

Stephanie Ortiz, St. Simons Island, GA

Sean Williams, Bronx, NY

John Gaber, Miami, FL

Alysia Montaño, Berkeley, CA

Sam Ruebush, Nashville, TN

Xavier Williams, Los Angeles, CA

Elektra Nelson, Westchester, NY

Wyatt Werneth, Cocoa Beach, FL

Brandon Horton, Huntsville, AL

Chelsea Scott, Charleston, SC

Michael Steinbach, Columbus, OH

Piper “Nai” Knight, San Diego, CA

Brett Kessinger, St. Louis, MO

Rogerlyn Taylor, Laurel, MD

David Redmond, Atlanta, GA

Juliet Bell, Los Angeles, CA

Todd Duffee, Gary, IN

Victoria Gusto, Las Vegas, NV

Ryan McCune, West Covina, CA

Snake in the Grass, Premieres, Monday, August 1, 11 pm ET/PT, USA Network