Get ready for another series of houseguest drama because Big Brother is coming back soon.

CBS announced on Wednesday (May 14) when the long-lived reality series will return for Season 27 this summer, along with a very big change to the usual weekly schedule.

Here’s a look at what we know about Big Brother Season 27.

When will Big Brother Season 27 premiere?

The new season will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 10, at 8/7c on CBS. That will then be followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode on July 13 at 8/7c. After the premiere, the show will air on Wednesdays

Who will host Big Brother Season 27?

Julie Chen Moonves, who’s hosted from the show’s inception, will once again return to host, emceeing the episodes, introducing the various games and challenges, and interviewing evicted houseguests and the eventual winner.

Who will the houseguests be in Big Brother Season 27?

A list of names has not yet been revealed by the network, but CBS promises “an all-new group” who’ll create a “season full of twists and turns.”

What is new about Big Brother Season 27?

There’s a major schedule change ahead that fans of Big Brother will definitely want to know. CBS announced that the show will air for more hours each week than ever. First, the regular Wednesday night episodes will be 90 minutes, instead of just 60. Then, in addition to the live eviction episodes airing on Thursdays and the regular episodes airing on Sundays, the network will also present Big Brother: Unlocked, a new edition of the show airing on alternating Fridays.

What is Big Brother: Unlocked?

CBS announced that this series of new Friday episodes will feature three Big Brother all-stars who’ll “offer never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.” Big Brother: Unlocked will also feature, “Former Houseguests shar[ing] firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition, and give their insider’s perspective every other Friday, starting Friday, July 25.” The episodes will air at 8/7c on alternating Fridays.

Where can you stream Big Brother Season 27?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch the live stream through the local CBS affiliate on the service, plus it is available on-demand to those customers. Paramount+ Essential subscribers do not have live feed access but do have next-day on-demand access to episodes.

What is the Big Brother Season 27 schedule?

CBS has revealed the full summer schedule for Big Brother Season 27, including when to watch for the new Big Brother: Unlocked bonus episodes (all times Eastern and Pacific).

Thursdays

8:00-9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (July 10 only, 90-minute Season 27 premiere)

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Big Brother (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 17)

Sundays

8:00-9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (July 13 only, 90-minute Sunday premiere)

8:00-9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (regular 60-minute time period beginning July 20)

Wednesdays

8:00-9:30 p.m.: Big Brother (90-minute Wednesdays starting July 16)

Fridays

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Big Brother: Unlocked (airing July 25, August 8, August 22, September 5, September 19, and September 26).

Big Brother, Season 27 premiere, July 10, 8/7c, CBS