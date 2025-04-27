For all that transpired in the Celebrity Big Brother UK house in the latest edition of the British reality show, it seems like the real drama went down afterward. After cozying up to fellow houseguest Chris Hughes throughout the season, dancer JoJo Siwa dumped partner Kath Ebbs at the afterparty, according what Ebbs said in a now-offline TikTok video still circulating on social media.

“I honestly feel so numbed out right now and so disorientated that I feel like the only thing I have to do to place this situation is to finally address it after two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involved, who was what I thought one of the great loves of my life … from what I was told over and over again,” Ebbs said.

In the video, which Ebbs posted to TikTok on Saturday, April 26, per People, they said that “everything we saw unfold on what I thought was a fake reality show where I didn’t need to worry about the validity of my relationship was, in fact, laced in a lot of truth, which has been probably one of the most [crazy], intense, awful, horrific experiences I’ve ever probably gone through in my adult life.”

The Australian actor said they couldn’t talk to Siwa during filming and felt “betrayed” by the “very hurtful” events of the season. But they still “flew across the world” to let Siwa explain herself. “And instead, I was dumped at the afterparty with Chris in the next room, which is f***ing crazy to say out loud,” they said.

Ebbs told viewers they felt like they experienced a version of love-bombing after “being told that I’m the love of someone’s life, being asked to marry them before this social experiment, [and] being adored throughout behind closed doors.”

At the afterparty, however, Ebbs says Siwa told them “that there are confused feelings there — do with that what you will — and that [Siwa] had realized in the house that I wasn’t the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with, which has honestly been, as you can probably tell by my demeanor, so shocking that I feel kind of sub-human right now. Yeah, and I feel incredibly humiliated, and I feel a bit embarrassed.”

Ebbs also said that “everything we saw transpire — the emotional cheating, the over-crossing of boundaries, and the questioning of our relationship on national TV — was not fabricated.”

They also gave a brief mention of Hughes, saying, “In terms of Mr. Christopher, I don’t know. I have opinions. I’m not going to say them now. In terms of their relationship, that’s their journey. Enjoy.”

Siwa and Ebbs went public with their relationship this January, and Siwa even mentioned having a nonbinary partner on the show before actor Mickey Rourke directed a homophobic slur her way and got evicted for threatening language.

But then Siwa got physically affectionate with Hughes, a Love Island UK alum, and said on the show that the Celebrity Big Brother experience made her realize she was queer and not a lesbian.

During the season finale, Hughes responded to rumors of romance with Siwa. “We’re just messing around — we’re being kids,” he said, per E! News. “JoJo was like a pure rock to me. She was someone I can have fun with.”

In that same episode, Siwa raved about their connection. “Christopher, the love that I’ve gained for you in this building is insane,” she said. “You’re a one-of-a-kind gentleman, somebody who is so easy to love, so easy to laugh with. I really, really believe you are a vital part of my life that I didn’t know I was missing.”