For All Mankind‘s third season may be coming to a close soon, but already the team behind Apple TV+‘s hit series is looking to the future.

Gearing up to take on the fourth season at the streamer, the cast and creatives of the alt-historical drama — executive producers Ben Nedivi, Maril Davis, and Matt Wolpert and stars Edi Gathegi, Coral Peña, Jodi Balfour, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, and Krys Marshall — joined Emily Aslanian in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con to talk all things For All Mankind.

Kicking things off, when asked about what it means to be renewed for a fourth season, Davis says it’s “amazing, give us more seasons.”

Meanwhile, according to Nedivi, “when we started the show it was always about the long journey, being able to catch up to the present. So every season gets us closer to that vision, and I feel each season, we’ve gone from a show that felt more like a period piece into one that’s really feeling more and more science fiction. Being able to do that and make these beautiful actors make old and wrinkly has been our dream,” he concluded with a laugh.

“That’s the real gift,” Wolpert joked, “it’s just making them all look decrepit.”

Along with rejoicing over their renewal, the stars reflected on the moments and aspects of the third season which make them proud. “I did a little thing called landing first on Mars, I’m pretty proud of that moment,” Marshall revealed. “You just dream your whole life you get to play a character who does something epic like that, and shooting that sequence and then getting to see it, I was just so overwhelmed.”

See what else the rest of the cast and crew had to say in the full video, above, and don’t miss For All Mankind on Apple TV+.

For All Mankind, New Episodes, Streaming Fridays, Apple TV+