The quirky, working-class Belchers and their seaside burger joint have been a staple of Fox’s animation block and toon-loving homes since 2011. The family at the heart of Bob’s Burgers consists of exasperated patriarch Bob (H. Jon Benjamin), his supportive and offbeat wife Linda (John Roberts), and their three kids: horse-obsessed, friend-fiction author Tina (Dan Mintz), musically inclined, brutally honest Gene (Eugene Mirman), and sharp-tongued, bunny-eared Louise (Kristen Schaal). Together, they keep their burger stand afloat with hard work and a steady flow of meat-based puns.

While episodes usually draw their chaos and comedy from the main plot, there is often a B-plot that is just as humorous and seemingly irrelevant. These subplots often highlight the idiosyncratic humor of individual family members, giving each character a chance to shine or even steal the spotlight from the main plot.

Here are a few favorite subplots ranked by hilarity.