When New York City-based procedurals have been on television for more than two decades as both Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have, there’s bound to be some overlap.

Make that a lot of overlap. More than 2,700 people have both the original L&O and SVU on their IMDb filmographies, including many big-name stars.

With the two shows returning with their midseason premieres on NBC on Thursday, January 16 — Law & Order at 8/7c, SVU at 9/8c — we’re listing just some of the talented folks who have appeared on both (usually on the wrong side of the law).

Law & Order, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 16, 8/7c

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Midseason Premiere, Thursday, January 16, 9/8c