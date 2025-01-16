13 Actors Who Guest-Starred on Both ‘Law & Order’ & ‘SVU’

When New York City-based procedurals have been on television for more than two decades as both Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit have, there’s bound to be some overlap.

Make that a lot of overlap. More than 2,700 people have both the original L&O and SVU on their IMDb filmographies, including many big-name stars.

With the two shows returning with their midseason premieres on NBC on Thursday, January 16 — Law & Order at 8/7c, SVU at 9/8c — we’re listing just some of the talented folks who have appeared on both (usually on the wrong side of the law).

Adam Driver
Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Adam Driver

Before his Star Wars stardom, Driver played murder suspect Robby Vickery in the 2010 Law & Order episode “Brilliant Disguise” and stalker Jason Roberts in SVU’s 2012 episode “Theatre Tricks.”

Betty Gilpin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

Betty Gilpin

This American Primeval actor guest-starred as imperiled witness Paige Regan on the Law & Order episode “For the Defense” in 2009 and statutory rapist Natalie Relais on the SVU episode “Learning Curve” in 2012.

Sarah Hyland
Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

Sarah Hyland

Prior to Modern Family, Hyland played Lily Ramsey, daughter of an alleged child molester, in the 2001 SVU episode “Repression,” one of her two appearances on the show. She also played a young girl named Kristine McLean in the 2004 L&O episode “The Dead Wives Club.”

David Krumholtz
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

David Krumholtz

This Numbers actor played molestation victim Scott Fisher in the 1993 Law & Order installment “Sweeps.” He also played alleged murderer Dr. Vincent Prochik in the 2010 SVU installment “Wet.”

Wendie Malick
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Wendie Malick

Malick of Hot in Cleveland fame guest-starred in Law & Order’s “Dining Out” in 2005, playing Defense Attorney Dressler, and SVU’s “Assault Reality” in 2016, playing criminal TV producer Regina Pierce.

Kate Mara
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Kate Mara

Before her big break on House of Cards, Mara played Jenna Erlich, daughter of a murder victim, in Law & Order’s 1997 episode “Shadow” and Lori, a killer gymnast, in SVU’s 2001 episode “Pixies.”

Kate Moennig
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kate Moennig

This L Word star played criminal accomplice Melissa Cobin in Law & Order’s 2001 episode “For Love or Money” and murderer Cheryl Avery in SVU’s 2003 episode “Fallacy.”

Pedro Pascal
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

Before The Last of Us, Pascal guest starred as rapist Tito Cabassa in Law & Order’s “Tango” in 2008 and as the corrupt Special Agent Greer in SVU’s “Smoked” in 2011.

Sarah Paulson
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Paulson

This scream queen (and longtime friend of Pascal) made her screen debut playing teenage murder accessory Maggie Conner in the Law & Order episode “Family Values” in 1994, then played murderous socialite Anne Gillette in the SVU episode “Shadow” in 2010.

Harold Perrineau
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Harold Perrineau

A former Lost castaway, Perrineau played community-service worker Jordan Hill on Law & Order’s “Out of the Half-Light” in 1993 (in one of two appearances on the show) and then played serial killer Brian Traitor in SVU’s “Secrets Exhumed” in 2013.

Zoe Saldaña
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

This star of Lioness (and newly minted Golden Globe winner) played an interviewee named Belinca in the Law & Order two-parter “Refuge” in 1999 and Gabrielle Vega, the daughter of a murderer, in the 2004 SVU episode “Criminal.”

Pablo Schreiber
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Paramount+

Pablo Schreiber

Before his Halo days, Schreiber played two characters (Kevin Boatman and Sean Hauser) on Law & Order between 2006 and 2008 and two others (Dan Kozlowski and William Lewis) on SVU between 2007 and 2014.

Daniel Sunjata
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Daniel Sunjata

This High Potential actor played a bomb squad officer in SVU’s “Remorse” in 2000 then recurred on the show as CSU tech Burt Trevor between 2002 and 2004. Then, on Law & Order, he played killer contractor Kenny Tremont in 2005’s “Mammon.”

