Golden Globes 2025: The Complete Winners List (Updating Live)
Just as we’re all putting our holiday ornaments away and finishing off the last of the leftovers, awards season comes roaring in! The first event, the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, airs live on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) likely had a tough time picking its 2025 nominees in television and film after a strong year in both, with The Bear, Baby Reindeer, Slow Horses, and Shogun among those with multiple nods in the TV categories. On the movies front, films like Dune: Part Two, Wicked, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, and more are up for awards.
The Roast of Tom Brady breakout Nikki Glaser will bring her signature edge as host of the night’s proceedings, who has promised more (light) roasting of celebs — could she match fan-favorite past host Ricky Gervais? — and lots of laughs. “I understand the assignment that I’ve been given,” she told CNN recently.
All of the nominees in the top categories are listed below. Stay tuned as we update you on the winners live, marking them in bold.
BEST TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, DRAMA
Donald Glover, Mr and Mrs Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
BEST MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel Labelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
BEST MOTION PICTURE, ANIMATED
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST MOTION PICTURE, FOREIGN LANGUAGE
All We Imagine As Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
BEST MOTION PICTURE, MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE, DRAMA
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
BEST DIRECTOR, MOTION PICTURE
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
BEST SCREENPLAY, MOTION PICTURE
Emilia Pérez, Jacques Audiard
Anora, Sean Baker
The Brutalist, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Conclave, Peter Straughan
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE, MOTION PICTURE
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
BEST ORIGINAL SONG, MOTION PICTURE
The Last Showgirl, “Beautiful That Way” by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt
Challengers, “Compress/Regress”
Emilia Pérez, “El Mal” by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
Better Man, “Forbidden Road” by Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
The Wild Robot, “Kiss the Sky”
Emilia Pérez, “Mi Camino” by Clément Ducol and Camille
CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT, MOTION PICTURE
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator 2
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 5, CBS