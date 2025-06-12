Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Just like Chimney and Hen are ride-or-dies and always there to back each other up, you can count on 9-1-1 stars Kenneth Choi and Aisha Hinds being a great pair to support one another.

The Season 8 finale ended with Chimney certainly coming across very “Cap”-like — Hen even calls him Cap after his speech — and the 118 does need a new leader in the wake of Bobby’s (Peter Krause) tragic, heartbreaking death. But is Chimney ready for that when the show returns for Season 9 in the fall?

“No. Chimney’s not ready for any type of dutiful responsibilities whatsoever. Never,” Kenneth Choi quipped to TV Insider on the 2025 Disney Upfront carpet in May.

Aisha Hinds interjected with, “I wouldn’t say never. I think that’s being a little hyperbolic. You are a responsible person, and I think he could be ready for it.”

“She just slipped into Hen mode. Did you hear that?” Choi noted. “That was beautiful, right? It was like she just became Hen right before your eyes.”

9-1-1 killed off Bobby in Season 8 Episode 15. The following three episodes dived into the 118 and his wife Athena’s (Angela Bassett) grief. Gerrard (Brian Thompson) returned to fill in as captain, stressing it wasn’t permanent. Hen was offered the position but ultimately turned it down. In the Season 8 finale, everyone came together to save victims of a building collapse, including Eddie (Ryan Guzman), who showed up instead of going to the airport to return to Texas, where he’d moved earlier in the season to be with his son. Buck (Oliver Stark) had been planning to transfer out of the 118, with Bobby and Eddie gone. Chimney, upon everyone returning to the 118, decided no one was leaving.

“This is our firehouse. This is the 118. And it’s not just a number, it’s us. And you’re right, Buck. Things are never going to be the same again because Cap is gone. But leaving won’t change that. It won’t make you feel any less sad. It just means that you’ll be sad all alone. Bobby died so I could live, and it has screwed me up in ways I can’t fully express, but the truth is, he would have done that for any one of us. He knew that just coming in to work every day, there’s a chance that one or more of us would not make it home, and his job above everything else was to make sure that we did. And we are all standing here right now because of him. This team, we are his legacy,” Chimney pointed out.

“So we can miss him, and we can mourn him, and we can even curse his name, but we are not going to disrespect him by throwing away what he built right here. So you hang up your turnouts, you hit the showers, you go home, and you get some rest because we are all going to see each other on our next shift, right here, together. Understood?” he concluded. Hen immediately responded with, “Copy that, Cap,” before correcting herself.

We’ll have to wait to see if Chimney is the 118’s captain in 9-1-1 Season 9. But we knew going into the final episodes of Season 8 that they wouldn’t put someone in that position permanently. Showrunner Tim Minear told us after Bobby’s death episode that would be the case.

9-1-1, Season 9, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC