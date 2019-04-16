Is This the End of Chimney and Maddie on '9-1-1'?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 14 of 9-1-1, "Broken."]

Where do you take a guy who almost died for you on a second first date?

On top of a massive system-wide power outage at the 9-1-1 call center, Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) must grapple with figuring that out in Monday's episode of 9-1-1.

Previously, Maddie and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) were about to go on their first date when her abusive estranged husband, Doug (Brian Hallisay), tried to kill Chimney and abducted Maddie. Both survived. (Doug did not.)

Now, in "Broken," both Maddie and Chimney are trying to move forward, but can they do that together? Or did what happen affect them in ways they can't come back from?

Though Buck (Oliver Stark) suggests that his sister may be moving too fast and may not be ready to return to work, she wants to return to the real world. "Once my life is normal again, then I will feel normal again," Maddie tells him.

While she has no problem getting back into the swing of things at work, her personal life is another story.

She tries to plan a second first date for her and Chimney, but it's not quite so easy for her to pick a restaurant. She doesn't want anything "intimate" or "serious," but she does want it to be special. She never seems to figure out what that means exactly.

By the end of her shift, she still hasn't made a reservation, which may be a sign she's not ready. "I just need to leave what happened behind me," she tells Josh (Bryan Safi). However, he points out that "everybody knows that ignoring an injury only compounds the damage" — and this is true for emotional pains as well.

She may be talking about it in therapy sessions and support groups, but is she letting herself feel it? "Pretending you're not hurt, it's not the same thing as healing," Josh says.

She's not the only one with a friend who thinks this may be happening too fast. Hen (Aisha Hinds) can't believe that Chimney and Maddie are just going to have dinner like they didn't almost die. But Chimney's not planning to Marie Kondo her out of his life because, unlike the belongings he's throwing out, Maddie "always" sparks joy.

Sadly, no matter how much Maddie and Chimney may want to make their second first dinner work, it's not at all what they hoped for. (He brings up the weather, of all things.) Neither of them is okay after the trauma they suffered. She hates her apartment building. He panics when a neighbor comes up behind him.

As much as they want to ignore what happened, they can't. "This is never going to be the same, is it? Whatever it is that we were about to have, we're never getting it back," she realizes.

"We're not saying goodbye. We just need a minute," he insists. She agrees, but their kiss before she leaves is too emotional for them not to think this may be it.

Is this the end of Maddie and Chimney, or will they be able to find their way back to each other after "a minute"?

Fans are hopeful that the latter is the case.

Maddie, you’ll be okay. You and Chim are okay. #911onFOX — lo douleur exquise (@esparzanash911) April 16, 2019

#911onFOX prediction: Chimney and Maddie will make up at Bobby and Athena’s wedding. — audrey the madney stan//fan account (@maddiebuckleys) April 16, 2019

Sound off with your thoughts on Maddie and Chimney's relationship in the comments below.

9-1-1, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox