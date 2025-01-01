Will There Be an ‘On Call’ Season 2?

Dick Wolf knows how to make good TV. He’s more than proved that with three hit franchises dominating the primetime across broadcast networks (the FBIs on CBS, One Chicago and Law & Order on NBC and now Peacock). He’s adding a half-hour police drama (on streaming!) to that this month.

On Call premieres on Thursday, January 9 on Prime Video (with a full-season drop) and features a different way of looking at the genre: through a mixture of bodycam, dash-camera, and cellphone footage. Given how long Wolf shows have lasted (SVU is in its 26th season!), it stands to reason that On Call could be back for more. But will it? Read on for everything we know about its future.

Has On Call been renewed?

Not yet, but as executive producer Tim Walsh told TV Insider, “We’re hopeful that we’re going to get a Season 2.”

Will On Call Season 1 leave off on a cliffhanger?

It sounds like it could — or at least not leave anything wrapped up neatly in a bow. Walsh also said that if the show were to be renewed, “we left some threads.”

Both Lori Loughlin and Eriq La Salle echoed that sentiment, telling us there are “many, many stories to tell.”

Who could return for an On Call Season 2?

Season 1 stars Troian Bellisario as training officer Traci Harmon, Brandon Larracuente as her rookie Alex Diaz, La Salle (who also executive produces and directs) as Sergeant Lasman, Loughlin as Lieutenant Bishop, and Rich Ting as Sergeant Koyama. Whether they’d all return for a second season will very likely depend on what happens in the first.

When could an On Call Season 2 premiere?

That would depend on when a renewal comes and when production starts, so it’s too soon to even predict.

What could an On Call Season 2 be about?

The series follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California and explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. A second season would likely follow the same format as the first, along with the aforementioned threads.