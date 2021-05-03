A New Mike Schur Comedy & More Series in Development at IMDb TV

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV is bulking up its original content slate with five new projects in development.

From comedies to dramas, IMDb TV has an expansive new lineup of titles in the works including a new comedy from The Good Place‘s Mike Schur to the Federal Reserve-set drama The Fed. Below, we’re breaking down all of the details on IMDb TV’s upcoming projects.

Blessed and Highly Favored

This unconventional workplace comedy from Frasier‘s Chris Marcil and Sam Johnson who serve as writers, creators, showrunners, and executive producers, tells the story of Christine Kimbrough, a rookie pastor who returns home to Dallas where she’s tasked with keeping her family’s church open. The challenge is greater than you’d think with rival megachurches, money struggles, and Christine’s father Robert keeping a watchful eye. Blessed and Highly Favored is also executive produced by Veep‘s Chris Godsick, Frasier‘s Peri Gilpin, 3 Arts, and Industry Entertainment.

Greek Candy



This single-camera comedy from Sony Pictures Television is inspired by Melina Kanakaredes (CSI: New York) and her family’s 100-year-old chocolate factory based in Akron, Ohio. Kanakaredes who serves as co-writer with fellow executive producer Marc Firek is also set to star in the program which tells a multigenerational story. Described as warm-hearted Greek Candy follows a mom, dad, their three teen daughters, four Greek immigrant grandparents, and a non-Greek “adopted” son celebrates Greek culture as well as mid-western family values. Joining Kanakaredes and Firek as executive producers are Josh Berman, and Jennifer Robinson.

Primo

Mike Schur and Shea Serrano are teaming up for this comedy which serves as a coming-of-age story about a Mexican-American teen who is balancing cultural norms, college planning, societal expectations, and a wild home life being raised by a single mother and five uncles. Written and executive produced by Serrano, Primo is based on his own upbringing. Schur and David Miner also serve as executive producers. Primo is a Fremulon and 3 Arts production in association with Universal TV.

The Fed



This drama follows a group of young hopefuls as they begin a new job at the nation’s most powerful financial institution, the Federal Reserve. Could they be destined for greatness or will secrets, lies, sex, and politics get in the way? The Fed is written and executive produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (All American), who previously worked for the Federal Reserve. Joining Carroll on the Warner Bros. Television-produced series as an executive producer is Adesuwa McCalla.

The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA

A Sony Pictures Television production, this comedy written by Vijal Patel is inspired by his own personal experiences. The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA follows an Indian family and the two years since they arrived in Pittsburgh. The series is told as a comedic mystery, presenting the audience with a tale to unravel as they learn what pushed the family to the brink, leading to some immediate immigration woes. Joining Patel as an executive producer are director Michael Showalter, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Mandy Summers, and Jordana Mollick.