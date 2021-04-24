The 2021 Oscars Switches Up Format Post-Pandemic — Does It Work? (POLL)

The 2021 Oscars ceremony was always going to be different due to COVID-19, but as the annual event unfolds, the changes clearly run deeper than health and safety protocols.

Along with spreading out the 93rd Academy Award festivities to Union Station, the Dolby Theatre, and several satellite locations, Hollywood’s biggest night also made way for more profound formatting changes.. but are they welcome changes?

The emphasis throughout this evening has been on storytelling and allowing winners as well as “cast members” the chance to connect with the audience through sharing personal movie industry memories. While this change may not seem like that big of a deal, the absence of musical performances, which took place in the pre-show Oscars: Into the Spotlight, leaves airtime for presenters and honorees to fill up.

As much as anyone can be won over by a moving story, the format also cuts out some of the traditional clips and visual moments typically played during the awards show. Though some film clips have been shown, actors’ performances (via clips) have been left out in lieu of the storytelling angle.

Without these visuals, as well as the usual Best Song performances, and given the multiple locations, is this new format working? Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below.

The Oscars, Sunday, April 25, ABC