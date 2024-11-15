Conan O’Brien Named Next Oscars Host – See How Fans Reacted

Emmy Award-winning television host and comedian Conan O’Brien has been announced as the host of the 97th Oscars, marking the talk show veteran’s first time hosting the awards ceremony.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said in a statement.

They added, “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” O’Brien posted on X on Friday morning (November 15).

America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars. https://t.co/OFIlxI3wh4 — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) November 15, 2024

The official Academy X account also posted a video of O’Brien finding out the news. In the clip, he’s seen holding an Oscar trophy, saying, “This is amazing. I’ve been handed an Oscar. I’m an Oscar winner.” Then a producer off camera tells him, “No, you’re hosting the Oscars.”

“Conan is a preeminent comedic voice whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective,” added Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.”

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan said, “Conan has all the qualities of a great Oscars host — he is incredibly witty, charismatic and funny and has proven himself to be a master of live event television. We are so looking forward to working with him to deliver a fresh, exciting and celebratory show for Hollywood’s biggest night.”

Fans took to social media to react to the news, with one X user saying, “I’ll be watching it now that you’re the host.”

“Outstanding – now I finally have a reason to watch,” said another.

“Awesome, congrats on finally taking the gig. I know you have been hesitant to take it in the past as you felt like more of a TV guy,” another added.

“One of the best decisions yall have made in YEARS,” another fan tweeted at the Academy account.

Another wrote, “This should’ve happened since Conan hosted the Emmys in 06. This will be a must-watch for me.”

“Bout time!!!! The undisputed GOAT of late night!!!!!!!!!!!!” said another.

The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. EST/3:30 p.m. PST.

The Oscars, Sunday, March 2, 2025, 7 pm et, ABC