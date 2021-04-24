Watch Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R. & More Oscars 2021 Musical Performances (VIDEO)

The 93rd Academy Awards are opting for a new format as the annual event moved its Best Song nominated performances to the pre-show Oscars: Into the Spotlight.

This year’s performers kicked off the night of festivities with some seriously fun musical numbers featuring tunes from the films One Night in Miami, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Life Ahead, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., and more took to various stages to serenade viewers tuning in from around the globe with showstopping performances. Below, we’re rounding up all of the must-see moments.

Molly Sandén sings “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Diane Warren and Laura Pausini perform “Io Si (Seen)” from The Life Ahead

Laura Pausini canta junto a Diane Warren al piano en los #Oscars la versión ita/eng de #IoSi 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/fEChlLUdPB — nessuno ci crede, ma Edy sì 🦋 (@edylp_6) April 25, 2021

Celeste and Daniel Pemberton perform “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr. sings “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

H.E.R. performs “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

The Oscars, Sunday, April 25, 8/7c, ABC