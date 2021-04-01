‘Head Of the Class’ Reboot Gets Series Order at HBO Max

The reboot of ’80s sitcom Head Of the Class is going straight to on HBO Max.

Starring One Day at a Timeactress Isabella Gomez, the show is being executive produced by Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs, Spin City, Cougar Town), with American Vandal writers Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen.

Like the original, the reboot will be a multi-camera show. Ten 30-minute episodes have been ordered, according to multiple reports. Shooting is scheduled to start this summer in Los Angeles.

Gomez will play teacher Alicia Adams, who wants her over-achieving high school students to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life.

The show also stars Jorge Diaz (The Long Road Home), Jolie Hoang Rappaport (Watchmen), Dior Goodjohn (Glee), Gavin Lewis (Little Fires Everywhere), Brandon Severs (Diary of a Future President), Katie Beth Hall (Better Call Saul) and newcomer Adrian Matthew Escalona. Cougar Town’s Christa Miller guest stars.

Head of the Class first ran on ABC from 1986-1991 and starred Howard Hesseman for the first four seasons, and Billy Connolly for the fifth.

HBO first revealed its plans for the show last year when it ordered a pilot directed by Phill Lewis (Mike & Molly, One Day at a Time).

Gomez’s other credits include Big Hero 6: The Series, Modern Family, and Matador.