HBO & HBO Max Set Fall Premieres: ‘Insecure,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ & More

HBO and HBO Max are certainly giving viewers a lot to get excited for this fall with returns for favorites like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Insecure, and Succession, among others.

And while returning series like Love Life, How to With John Wilson, and Selena + Chef might be enticing, there’s also a lineup of brand-new titles to draw viewers in like Scenes From a Marriage with Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.

Below, we’re rounding up all of the major premieres happening this fall on HBO and HBO Max. Stay tuned for more exact dates on certain titles as we near their premiere months.

September

September 12

Scenes From a Marriage (HBO Original Limited Series)

September 23

Ahir Shah: Dots (Max Original Comedy Special)

Doom Patrol: Season 3 (Max Original Drama Series)

September 26

Nuclear Family (HBO Original Documentary Series)

September 30

The Way Down (Max Original Documentary Series)

October

October TBA

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 11 (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Insecure: Season 5 (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Love Life: Season 2 (Max Original Comedy Series)

Selena + Chef: Season 3 (Max Original Unscripted Series)

Succession: Season 3 (HBO Original Drama Series)

We’re Here: Season 2 (HBO Original Unscripted Series)

November

November TBA

A Choice of Weapons: The Legacy of Gordon Parks (HBO Original Documentary)

Gossip Girl: Season 1, Part 2 (Max Original Series)

Head of the Class (Max Original Family Comedy Series)

How to With John Wilson: Season 2 (HBO Original Series)

South Side: Season 2 (Max Original Comedy Series)

Fall TBA

About Last Night (Max Original Series)

And Just Like That… (Max Original Series)

gen:LOCK (Max Original Animated Series)

Landscapers (HBO Original Limited Series)

Music Box Series (HBO Original Documentary Series)

One Perfect Shot (Max Original Series)

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta): Season 2 (Max Original Series)

Phoebe Robinson Comedy Special (Max Original Comedy Special)

Finding Magic Mike (Max Original Unscripted Series)

Ricky Velez Comedy Special (Max Original Comedy Special)

Santa Inc. (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

See Also 'Landscapers': HBO Releases First Look at Olivia Colman and David Thewlis (PHOTOS) It follows a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (Max Original Comedy Series)

The Slow Hustle (HBO Original Documentary)

Sort Of (Max Original Comedy Series)

Station Eleven (Max Original Limited Drama Series)

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO Original Documentary)

Ten Year Old Tom (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (Max Original Documentary Series)

12 Dates of Christmas: Season 2 (Max Original Unscripted Series)

15 Minutes of Shame (Max Original Documentary)