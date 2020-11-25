HBO Max's 'Head of the Class' Adds 'ODAAT's Isabella Gomez to Star in Series

TV fans may not be able to see more of Isabella Gomez as Elena Alvarez following One Day at a Time's second cancellation (after Pop TV picked it up for one more season following Netflix's three), but she is set to return to a streaming service.

Gomez has been cast to star in the Head of the Class reboot for which HBO Max ordered a pilot and five more scripts, Deadline reports. She'll be taking on the role Howard Hesseman (and then Billy Connolly in Season 5) had in the original series, which aired from 1986 to 1991.

Gomez's character is the first-time teacher, Alicia Adams, who wants a group of over-achieving high school students to focus on experiencing life instead of their grades. Alicia is described as "a whip-smart, funny, blunt, high school teacher we all wish we had," as well as "a former GPA junkie" who is still figuring out her life.

The original Head of the Class was created by Rich Eustis and Michael Elias. Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen will write the reboot and are co-showrunners with Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley.

In addition to One Day at a Time, Gomez's previous TV credits include Big Hero 6: The Series, Modern Family, and Matador.