Robin Givens Returns as Darlene Merriman in HBO Max’s ‘Head of the Class’ Reboot (VIDEO)

Thirty-five years after the original series, the 1980s sitcom Head of the Class is getting the revival treatment on HBO Max. From executive producer Bill Lawrence (Ted Lasso, Scrubs), original cast member Robin Givens (Riverdale) will return to her role as Darlene Merriman for the family comedy series, which premieres on November 4.

“Head of the Class revolves around a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher, Alicia Gomez (Isabella Gomez – One Day at a Time), who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life,” reads the show’s synopsis.

Givens played the original Individualized Honors Program (IHP) member during the show’s run from 1986 to 1991. Armed with a law degree from Stanford, Merriman has her sights set on helping her son (Brandon Severs) succeed.

“Who’s the girl who thinks she’s good enough for my handsome baby?!” she asks her son and his friend in the first-look clip. Her baby boy is looking to ask out Principal Maris’ (Christa Miller) daughter on a date, so she gives him some advice.

“Time for you to listen up, young man. I expect your primary focus to be on school and swimming. But, if Sarah is anything like her mother, you’ll need to be direct. And if that doesn’t work, spend some money on her,” she tells him, to which he replies that he doesn’t have any money. “I know,” she responds.

The cast also includes Jorge Diaz, Jolie Hoang Rappaport, Gavin Lewis, Dior Goodjohn, Adrian Matthew Escalona, and Katie Beth Hall. Joining Lawrence as executive producers on the project — which is based on the original series from creators Rich Eustis and Michael Elias — are Amy Pocha, Seth Cohen, Jeff Ingold, Phill Lewis, and Bill Callahan, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.

Head of the Class, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 4, HBO Max