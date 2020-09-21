'Watchmen' Officially Over at HBO After Limited Series Emmy Win

It appears it really is the end for fans of HBO's limited series Watchmen from Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers).

Following its landmark 11 Emmy wins, the series — which serves as a sequel to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' famed graphic novel — is shutting the book for good after speculation that the show could return for Season 2. During the broadcast of the 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony, Watchmen took home gold for Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series (for Regina King), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series (for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), and more.

Following the night's festivities, Lindelof spoke to Deadline, making his stance clear on the future of Watchmen. "It would feel like a huge betrayal of winning limited series to come back and say 'it was only a limited series,'" he stated.

Prior to the wins, Lindelof had been clear about his aversion to revisiting the story, which follows King's Angela Abar, a detective who goes by the alias Sister Knight, as she unravels a mystery surrounding her Oklahoma Police Department. That said, the creator is open to others picking up where he left off. "Watchmen is something I've loved since I was 13 years old. Someone else created it, and this was my run on it. I've invited any other artist who wants to take the baton," he added.

Even with that invitation, it appears HBO isn't interested in anyone but Lindelof at the helm, as HBO president Casey Bloys said, " There are no plans to do anything. It's hard to imagine doing it without Damon. It seems unlikely, he told a pretty complete story. Never say never but there are no plans for another installment."

So, while Watchmen's final chapter may not be written, the book is closed for now and is more likely to stay that way. Still, never say never!

