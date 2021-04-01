‘The Nanny’ Is Streaming on HBO Max! See the Cast Then & Now

What’s that strange sound? If you hear a certain nasally laugh coming from your TV sets on Thursday, April 1, it might be The Nanny herself. The beloved Fran Drescher sitcom hits HBO Max that day, marking the first time the 1990s CBS sitcom is streaming.

Created by Drescher and her then-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, The Nanny ran for six seasons and 145 episodes—with Drescher earning two Emmy nominations for her role as a Jewish-American gal from Flushing, Queens, who stumbles into a job minding an upper-crust British man’s children in Manhattan while selling makeup door-to-door. (“She had style, she had flair, she was there! That’s how she became the nanny,” according to the show’s catchy theme song.)

To mark the show’s streaming debut, scroll down to get career updates for the Nanny alums.

The Nanny, Streaming, Thursday, April 1, HBO Max