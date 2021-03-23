‘Single All the Way’ Gay Holiday Rom-Com Announced by Netflix

It may only be Spring, but Netflix, getting ready for the holiday season, has announced a new gay rom-com, Single All the Way.

Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, and Luke Macfarlane have been cast in the flick from Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening). The story revolves around Peter (Urie) who devises a plan with his best friend Nick (Chambers) to pose as boyfriends during the holiday season during Peter’s trip home to see family.



The carefully crafted plan doesn’t go so smoothly though, because Peter’s mom sets him up on a blind date with her trainer James (MacFarlane) and, of course, holiday hijinks ensue. Announced via Netflix’s Twitter, the actors posed with their scripts in celebration.

According to Variety, additional casting includes Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge, and Kathy Najimy. The film joins a burgeoning genre of LGBTQ+ holiday films as more streamers and networks expand their storytelling.

Viewers will recognize Urie from his roles in Ugly Betty and Younger. Meanwhile, Chambers is a newcomer who’s previous credits include a role in Of Hearts and Castles. MacFarlane has become a mainstay on Hallmark where he’s starred in various films, but is best known for his work on the show Brothers & Sisters.

Mayer’s past TV work includes directing for the cult hit Smash, which ran on NBC from 2012 to 2013.

Stay tuned for more news on the upcoming project and for Netflix’s additional holiday titles sure to be announced soon.

Single All The Way, TBA, Netflix