Netflix Sets ‘The Circle’ and ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Returns for Spring (VIDEO)

Get ready to get real with Netflix this spring.

The streaming service has set the returns of two of its newest, hottest reality competition shows, The Circle, and Too Hot to Handle for Wednesdays in April, May, and June. Rather than binge, fans will tune in each week for another episode. It all begins with the first four episodes of The Circle on April 14, followed by four more on April 21 and 28, and the finale on May 5. (It’s similar to its Season 1 rollout.) Too Hot to Handle Season 2 will be released in June.

“We’re experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, said.

“We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh — and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for,” Riegg teased.

Watch the teaser for Netflix Wednesdays this spring:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Circle debuted in January 2020, following players quarantining in their own apartments and communicating via social media. In Season 2, there are eight new contestants prepared to “flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer,” with $100,000 up for grabs.

Then in April 2020 came Too Hot to Handle, in which the players lose out on prize money if they can’t keep their hands off one another. Get ready to meet 10 new singles who can’t “break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind” without seeing the prize money (also $100,000) drop.

The Circle, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, April 14, Netflix

Too Hot to Handle, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesdays, June 2021, Netflix