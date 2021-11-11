Your Complete 2021 Lineup of TV Holiday Movies

Welcome to the holiday season, which means joy, romance, misunderstandings, and lots and lots of festive decorations in TV movies.

And thanks to all the networks and streaming services offering new movies this year, there’s pretty much something always on or available to start playing. Below, check out all the holiday moves coming to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Lifetime, Netflix, UPtv, discovery+, CBS, Peacock, GAC Family, ION, OWN, VH1, BET+, Bounce, The CW, and The Roku Channel.

Friday, November 12

8:00 p.m.: Open By Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: An Ice Wine Christmas (Lifetime)

Saturday, November 13

7:00 p.m.: A Snowy Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: My Christmas Family Tree (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Picture Perfect Holiday (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Time Is Here (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m.: One December Night (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 14

7:00 p.m.: Snowed in for Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Holiday in Harlem (Hallmark Channel)

Thursday, November 18

Every Time a Bell Rings (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Jenkins Family Christmas (BET+)

The Princess Switch 3 (Netflix)

Friday, November 19

Candy Coated Christmas (discovery+)

8:00 p.m.: Nantucket Noel (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Dancing Through the Snow (Lifetime)

Saturday, November 20

7:00 p.m.: Mistletoe & Molly (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Together with You (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: You Make It Feel Like Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Kindhearted Christmas (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m.: Five More Minutes (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 21

7:00 p.m.: Christmas on 5th Avenue (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: A Kiss Before Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Baking Spirits Bright (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Who Is Christmas Eve? (Bounce)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Down Under (ION)

Wednesday, November 24

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix)

Thursday, November 25

Christmas Deja Vu (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: The Nine Kittens of Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Friday, November 26

A Castle for Christmas (Netflix)

6:00 p.m.: Christmas CEO (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: An Unexpected Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Angel Falls Christmas (GAC Family)

Saturday, November 27

6:00 p.m.: Making Spirits Bright (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas at Castle Hart (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Merry Liddle Christmas Baby (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Royally Wrapped for Christmas (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m.: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, November 28

6:00 p.m.: Christmas in Tahoe (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: The Christmas Contest (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Miracle in Motor City (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Witness (ION)

8:00 p.m.: The Waltons’ Homecoming (The CW)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Is You (GAC Family)

Monday, November 29

8:00 p.m.: Welcome to the Christmas Family Reunion (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: Adventures in Christmasing (VH1)

Tuesday, November 30

8:00 p.m.: Saying Yes to Christmas (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: A Chestnut Family Christmas (OWN)

Wednesday, December 1

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Match Made in Mistletoe (Lifetime)

Thursday, December 2

Sugar Plum Twist (Hallmark Movies Now)

Single All the Way (Netflix)

The Business of Christmas 2 (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Village Romance (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (VH1)

Friday, December 3

8:00 p.m.: Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Again (Disney Channel)

Saturday, December 4

7:00 p.m.: Christmas Under the Stars (UPtv)

7:00 p.m.: A Clüsterfünke Christmas (Comedy Central)

8:00 p.m.: A Very Merry Bridesmaid (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Jingle Bell Princess (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m.: Our Christmas Journey (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 5

7:00 p.m.: A Furry Little Christmas (UPtv)

8:00 p.m.: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: My Favorite Christmas Melody (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: The Christmas Thief (ION)

8:00 p.m.: A Lot Like Christmas (GAC Family)

Monday, December 6

David and the Elves (Netflix)

8:00 p.m.: Secretly Santa (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: Hip Hop Family Christmas (VH1)

Tuesday, December 7

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Movie Magic (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: A Sisterly Christmas (OWN)

Wednesday, December 8

8:00 p.m.: Christmas With a Crown (Lifetime)

Thursday, December 9

The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock)

Merry Switchmas (BET+)

8:00 p.m.: A Fiancé for Christmas (Lifetime)

Friday, December 10

8:00 p.m.: A Dickens of a Holiday! (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Holiday in Santa Fe (Lifetime)

Saturday, December 11

8:00 p.m.: A Royal Queens Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: The Holiday Fix Up (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Miracle for Daisy (GAC Family)

10:00 p.m.: A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 12

8:00 p.m.: Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: People Presents: Blending Christmas (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Star (GAC Family)

8:00 p.m.: A Christmas Proposal (CBS)

Monday, December 13

8:00 p.m.: Maps and Mistletoe (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: Let’s Get Merried (VH1)

Tuesday, December 14

8:00 p.m.: Ghosts of Christmas Past (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: A Christmas Stray (OWN)

Wednesday, December 15

8:00 p.m.: The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime)

Thursday, December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights (Netflix)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas by Chance (Lifetime)

Friday, December 17

8:00 p.m.: Mistletoe in Montana (Lifetime)

Saturday, December 18

8:00 p.m.: The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Toying With the Holidays (Lifetime)

10:00 p.m.: Christmas for Keeps (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Sunday, December 19

8:00 p.m.: ’Tis the Season to be Merry (Hallmark Channel)

8:00 p.m.: Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

8:00 p.m.: Joy at Christmas (GAC Family)

8:00 p.m.: Christmas Takes Flight (CBS)

Monday, December 20

8:00 p.m.: Candy Cane Candidate (Lifetime)

9:00 p.m.: Miracles Across 125th Street (VH1)

Tuesday, December 21

8:00 p.m.: The Christmas Ball (Lifetime)

Wednesday, December 22

Grumpy Christmas (Netflix)

8:00 p.m.: It Takes a Christmas Village (Lifetime)

Thursday, December 23

8:00 p.m.: Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (Lifetime)

Friday, December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (Netflix)

8:00 p.m.: Hot Chocolate Holiday (Lifetime)

Saturday, December 25

8:00 p.m.: Writing Around the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)