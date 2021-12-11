Best Lines of the Week (December 3-9): ‘Put Purell on Everything / Turkey, Eggnog, Candy Cane’

As we close in on the busy holiday season, don’t forget to save time for all the excitement happening on television. We welcome new shows, bid farewell in series finales, and look forward to what’s new in ongoing series.

This week, our hearts were warmed by friends bonding in the series finale of Hulu’s Pen15 while crumbling partnerships left us devastated in Disney+’s Hawkeye‘s latest episode. NBC kept us laughing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Voice.

A Christmas Dance Reunion had us reminiscing about old memories, while And Just Like That took us to the past with the return to the world of Sex and the City. Plus, both Harlem and The Sex Lives of College Girls included fun references to pop culture.

Keep reading to see our picks for standout lines of the week!

Anthony and Stanford in And Just Like That...
HBO Max

And Just Like That… (HBO Max)

Stanford: “She’s kind of our Jackie Kennedy.”

Anthony: “Mmhmm… maybe don’t say that to her.”

Stanford: “Oh, I did already.”

– Stanford (Willie Garson) and Anthony (Mario Cantone) discuss Carrie’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) outfit for Mr. Big’s (Chris Noth) funeral.

Canaan talking to Kimberly in The Sex Lives of College Girls
HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

“I’ve never seen you like this. It’s kind of cute, like when Nemo gets mad at his dad.”

– Canaan (Christopher Meyer) to Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) after she expresses her anger at the boy who cheated on her

Marvel

Hawkeye (Disney+)

Kate: “He’s my partner.”

Clint: “We’re not partners.”

Kate: “Well, we’re friends-slash-partners.”

Clint: “I wouldn’t really describe us as friends.”

–Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) attempts to explain why she and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) are working together, but he proves they don’t see eye-to-eye.

Jennifer Coolidge as Aunt Sandy in Single All The Way
Netflix

Single All The Way (Netflix)

“The gays just know how to do stuff, you know? I mean, they’re survivors. And for some reason, they’re always obsessed with me.”

– Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge) happily agrees to the idea of receiving help in the theater from her nephew, Peter (Michael Urie), and his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers).

Maya Erskine as Maya and Anna Konkle as Anna in Pen15
Hulu

Pen15 (Hulu)

“We’re just gonna protect each other from everything.”

Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) promise to always remain friends at the end of the series finale.

Hailee Steinfeld as Emily in Dickinson
Apple TV+

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

“Sometimes I feel like I was born in the wrong century.”

Emily (Steinfeld) delivers a meta line after being instructed to fetch water for their plumbing.

Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon, and Megan Thee Stallion on
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“Put Purell on Everything / Turkey, Eggnog, Candy Cane”

Megan Thee Stallion raps about sanitizing every item this Christmas in the song, “It Was A Masked Christmas,” alongside Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande.

NBC

The Voice (NBC)

“I’m married to Gwen Stefani, but you made me feel something.”

Blake Shelton after Paris Winningham’s performance

Monique Coleman as Lucy and Corbin Bleu as Barrett in A Christmas Dance Reunion
Lifetime

A Christmas Dance Reunion (Lifetime)

“Maybe we’d dance together like in the old days.”

— In preparation for the Last Christmas Dance, Barrett (Corbin Bleu) reminds Lucy (Monique Coleman) about their dance history, a nice nod to the stars’ High School Musical days.

Shoniqua Shandai as Angie in Harlem
Amazon Prime

Harlem (Prime Video)

“Way to bring it down with an Annalise Keating teaching moment.”

Angie (Shoniqua Shandai) complains about Camille’s (Meagan Good) scholarly references by comparing her to Viola Davis’ character from How to Get Away With Murder.

