11 Shows to Watch This ‘Brat Summer’

Lora Jushchenko
Charli XCX’s newest album is taking the internet by storm, and giving lime-green its time in the spotlight. Some people are taking her music to heart, and following her message of embracing what it means to be “Brat.” On TikTok, the artist explained the phenomenon, saying: “You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. Who feels herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like, parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat.”

From iconically messy characters like Fleabag to literally messy characters like the dazzling vampire Lestat, here are 11 show recommendations to help embrace your inner “Brat.”

Veep

The Brat who started it all! Probably the most accurate pick on this list, the show follows Vice President of the United States Selina Meyers (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) as she deals with her political duties, before becoming president after the current one resigns, and proceeding to run for president for the next term herself. The perfect binge for this summer, given that Democrat presidential candidate, and current VP Harris has gotten on the Brat-train herself (although, according to the show’s creator, the fictional Meyers is much different than Harris ).

Chewing Gum

“I’m not 17, I’m a grown up woman. I just regularly make childlike mistakes,” Michaela Coel’s character Tracey says, and with the number of wild situations she finds herself in, it’s a wonder that she has never learned how to grow up. Coel created and starred in this British sitcom about Tracey, a sheltered religious woman in her mid-20s who is learning how to navigate the world. As a late bloomer, Tracey tries (and fails) for two seasons to lose her virginity, all while finding herself in insane situations, from exploring a sex club, to attempting to break up her sister’s wedding.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought her one-woman show to the screen with her two-season long show about a woman, known only as Fleabag, who uses humor to cope with her trauma from the loss of the two closest people in her life– her mother and best friend. Her top two unhealthy coping mechanisms are seeking validation through sex (which always backfires), and breaking the third-wall to talk to viewers, emphasizing how much of her life is a performance. From running a guinea pig-themed cafe, to cultivating a relationship with a Catholic priest, Fleabag is slowly able to realize her self-worth.

Broad City

Originally a web sitcom, this story of the bond of two friends didn’t lose any of its charm when it moved to Comedy Central for a five season run. The show’s two creators, Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, bring their real-life friendship to the screen through the relationship between the series’ two protagonists (also named Ilana and Abbi). The series follows the two as they navigate New York while broke (and sometimes high, and/or drunk.) Their messy shenanigans are only outshone by the strong bond between the two women.

Interview with the Vampire

After being alive for well over a century, Lestat (Sam Reid) clocks in as not only the oldest Brat character on this list, but the only one who has it included in their nickname. The nicknamed “brat prince” embraces the messy immoral life of a vampire, and, to him, this sort of behavior can be interpreted as an expression of love. It seems that Season 3 will see Lestat in a rockstar-type role; let’s hope that Season 3 gives the vamp all of the messy brat-ness fans crave.

Scream Queens

With killer one-liners and one of the most absurd plots in a horror comedy (apologies to the later seasons of Riverdale), the show embraced camp while mocking college sorority culture. Although canceled after two seasons, it still has a cult following for its off-the-walls dialogue. Bonus points for being one of Twisters star Glen Powell’s earliest acting gigs as the egotistical Chad Radwell.

Fantasmas

Creator and star Julio Torres brings some whimsy to Brat with his newest show, which follows his character (also named Julio), as he searches for his lost pearl earring while attempting to gain “proof of existence,” all so he can get his mole biopsied. Yes, it’s a lot. But with supporting characters like Vanesja, an actress who’s been method-acting as a talent agent for so long that it’s engulfed her life, and Julio’s robo-assistant Bibo, an aspiring actor who finds his robot-ness gets in the way, Torres has proven that all of his characters embody some aspect of the unpredictability and chaos of Brat.

Derry Girls

Although the trend of embracing your brat might have been a recent phenomenon, this show proves that living the ideals of brat have been embraced by this motley crew in Northern Ireland since the 90’s. From skipping school to attend a concert, to being convinced they’ve witnessed a religious miracle, the teenage group of Derry Girls (yes, that includes the English fella James) have caused chaos for a solid three seasons.

Killing Eve

Villanelle (Jodie Comer) might be the messiest character on this list, and not because of her psychopathic tendencies, but because of her enormous kill count as an assassin. Villanelle steals the show by dressing flamboyantly, while also being a ruthless killer.

Girls

The most derogatory “Brat” on this list, the “Girls” in question are some of the most unlikeable characters on television– but their delusional self-obsession makes every one of their failures even more of a deliciously cringe-y never-ending schadenfreude. A glimpse into mid-2010s New York for characters who have yet to find their purpose in life, their toxicity makes them the worst Brats on this list (but at least they’re trying… kind of.)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

You don’t have to be musically gifted to be a Brat, but if Charli is any influence, it sure doesn’t hurt. It also helps that this show’s protagonist, Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom), not only sings herself, but sees those around her sing, as well. The songs regularly play into her own delusions, and her low self-esteem, shining a spotlight on the mess that is her life. From her own ballad, “You Stupid Bitch,” to being serenaded the morning after by “I Gave You a UTI,” there is nothing more Brat than dealing with acknowledging your problems through song (bonus points for excellent mental health representation!)

