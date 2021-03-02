‘The Voice’ Season 20 Premiere Night 2: Watch 5 Must-See Moments (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Blind Auditions continue in Night 2 of the NBC singing competition’s landmark 20th season.

There’s an abundance of talent showing up on the famous stage, and we round up the must-see moments as Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton give the contestants a shot at stardom.

Gean Garcia Sings Kodaline’s ‘All I Want’

Enchanting the coaches with his angelic voice, 19-year-old Gean’s talent doesn’t fall far from the tree: His father’s a popular Spanish Christian artist. Blake, Nick, and Kelly all spin their chairs for the contestant who’s living in McAllen, Texas, but after Nick realizes Blake blocked him from bringing Gean to his team, the hopeful only has two choices. Ultimately, he picks Team Kelly.

Aaron Konzelman Performs Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’

This 39-year-old performer from Waco, Texas, grew up on the Christian music circuit with his parents. Now a father and husband, he considers himself a jack-of-all-trades, but is it enough to give him a spot in the next round? It is, thanks to John and Blake. In the end Aaron chooses Team Blake for his Season 20 journey.

Carolina Rial Sings Sam Smith’s ‘Stay With Me’

A first-generation American, this 17-year-old performer from Ridgefield, New Jersey, has always loved music and has used that to overcome the loss of her father when she was only 3. Her loves comes out on the stage, earning spins from John and Nick. In the end, Carolina chooses Team Legend.

Ethan Lively Performs George Strait’s ‘You Look So Good in Love’

Hailing from Coalfield, Tennessee, this 17-year-old country boy helps support his family by working two jobs, one as a pet groomer and the other as a farmhand. Fitting his country roots to a tee, Blake is the only coach who spins for the crooner, but we’re willing to bet it’s a match made in heaven.

Zae Romeo Sings Harry Styles’s ‘Falling’

At 21, this hopeful from McKinney, Texas, grew up in foster care from the ages of 3 to 6. Eventually he was adopted with his three other siblings, but the situation has had different effects on them all and, after a bout of low self-esteem, Zae has turned a new leaf. He brings that positivity to the stage with him and after a four-chair turn, the ball is in his court, leaving Zae to pick Team Nick.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC