‘The Voice’ Season 20: Watch 9 Must-See Blind Auditions From Night 3 (VIDEO)

The Season 20 Blind Auditions continue for The Voice and the coaches are steadily building up their teams with some seriously talented singers.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton are all recruiting strong competitors as the season leads to its Knockout rounds in the coming weeks. Below, get a peek at the stellar must-see performances from Night 3 of the Blind Auditions, and don’t miss more hopefuls in the episodes to come.

Ryleigh Modig sings Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over”

This 18-year-old performer from Spencer, MA turns to Tarot cards when approaching big milestones in her life and the outlook is good for her future on The Voice. Along with playing music with her father, Ryleigh attributes music with helping her overcome depression and anxiety that stems from her coming out as gay. Now that she’s found herself, she’s ready to take on the competition and with chair turns from Kelly and Nick, her dreams are closer to become a reality. When it comes time to choose a team, Ryleigh picks Team Kelly.

Pia Renee performs Stevie Wonder’s “Master Blaster (Jammin’)”

An everywoman having worked jobs as an accountant, truck driver, flight attendant, and voice-over artist among many other things, this 37-year-old single mom is ready to reach her dreams of stardom. After becoming pregnant at 15, she didn’t let her predicament dictate her future and she graduated high school and college on time. While her life has been mostly “trial and error,” Pia’s experience of performing in a reggae band has taken her on the path she is now. Earning chair spins from both John and Blake for her performance, Pia ultimately chooses Team Legend for her journey on The Voice.

Andrew Marshall sings John Mayer’s “Gravity”

At 21, this hopeful from Boxford, MA has overcome a lot to be on the show after being diagnosed with leukemia at age 16. Now on a path to recovery and with the support of his family, this singer puts his best foot forward on stage for a moving rendition of John Mayer’s hit that wins over Nick, landing Andrew on Team Nick.

Emma Caroline performs Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn”

This 25-year-old hopeful hails from Tuscaloosa, AL and attended the University of Alabama, instilling a strong sense of community within her. Growing up with a military helicopter pilot father, Emma often misses him when he’s away, but thankfully he’s home to watch her audition virtually. Charming Blake and Kelly with her performance, Emma chooses Team Blake in the end.

Ciana Pelekai sings Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”

Originally from Hawaii, 20-year-old Ciana now resides on the mainland in Las Vegas with her family where there’s more opportunities. Just shy of being 21 though, she’s struggling with finding venues to perform in, making The Voice her chance to make a big break. During her performance John and Nick turn, but the only spot available is on Team Legend after Nick is blocked.

Jose Figueroa Jr. performs Billy Vera & the Beaters’ “At This Moment”

This performer who grew up in New York but now lives in Kissimmee, FL is 34 and all about showmanship with his sequin-heavy wardrobe. Jose grew up singing in church, and gospel music has given him a lot of opportunities including a job singing at Universal Japan. Now a licensed Zumba instructor, he’s using music as a connector with others in his community. Earning chair spins from both Nick and John, Jose ends up choosing Team Nick.

Halley Greg sings Nelly Furtado’s “I’m Like a Bird”

This hopeful from Seattle, WA is 29 and has worked as a high school science teacher, but after deciding she wanted to focus on music more, Halley put her letter of resignation in. Unfortunately the decision backfired as the pandemic hit, but now she’s bringing her talents to The Voice stage in hopes of finding the success she originally planned on achieving. Thankfully, Kelly is taking a chance on her by welcoming Halley to her team.

Durell Anthony performs Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On”

A 34-year-old father of two from San Diego, CA, this hopeful works at night performing and spends most of the daytime with his family. Growing up in the church, Durell always loved music but struggles with his weight led to a lack of confidence. Eventually he got that confidence back after meeting his wife Kim at weight-loss camp. Now, he’s bringing his smooth vocals to The Voice stage, earning spins from both John and Kelly. When it comes time to choose, Durell selects Team Legend.

Avery Roberson sings Tim McGraw’s “If You’re Reading This”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Hailing from Rutherfordton, NC, this 20-year-old small town hopeful has dreamed of being on the show since he was a kid. Inspired by his grandfather and father, Avery has taken his musical talents to the local senior center to entertain some elderly citizens, but now he’s ready for the spotlight. Avery’s voice earns spins from all four coaches, but his country roots lead to him picking Team Blake in the end.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c & Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC