‘The Voice’ Coaches Are Blown Away by Victor Solomon in Season 20 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The Voice is celebrating a couple different milestones upon its NBC return on March 1, the first being a 10 year anniversary, the second being the show’s 20th season.

Returning for the fun are coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton, as well as host Carson Daly as they listen in for the blind auditions. In an exclusive sneak peek clip, above, meet a showstopping hopeful named Victor Solomon.

The 22-year-old singer’s soulful tone is enough to make all four coaches turn, leaving Victor with an interesting predicament: Who will he choose? Based on his song choice of “Glory,” we’re guessing he’s leaning towards the Oscar-winning tune’s writer, John Legend.

Will persuasive pitching sway Victor elsewhere? Catch the sneak peek clip above, and don’t miss the full Blind Audition when The Voice returns for Season 20 on NBC.

The Voice, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, March 1, 8/7c, NBC