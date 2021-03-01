‘The Voice’: 9 Must-See Performances From the Season 20 Premiere (VIDEO)

The Voice is back and celebrating a special milestone as the NBC singing competition rings in 10 years and its 20th season.

And based on the first round of Blind Auditions, the talent hasn’t waned either. Returning along with host Carson Daly are coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Blake Shelton who have some tough decisions to make. But despite the conundrum of having to pick and choose from such a wealth of talented hopefuls, the coaches are also making sure to celebrate The Voice‘s anniversary with the shenanigans viewers have come to love over the years.

Below, see some of those shenanigans and must-see auditions in the Season 20 premiere roundup.

Kenzie Wheeler sings Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes”

A 22-year-old self-proclaimed country boy, Kenzie developed his love for music by singing in the car with his mother. The hopeful from Dover, Florida wows the coaches enough to earn four chair spins, but after Kelly blocks Blake from collecting the crooner for himself, Kenzie ultimately picks Team Kelly.

Dana Monique performs Aretha Franklin’s “Highway of Love”

This 41-year-old mother from Houston earns spins from Nick and John before she shares her story of overcoming struggles to achieve her dreams. Previously working as a lead singer on a cruise liner, Dana has more than enough experience to make it far. In the end, she chooses Nick to help her reach her dreams.

Cam Anthony sings Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down”

Originally from Philadelphia, this 19-year-old performer has found previous success after going viral as a kid which led to an appearance on The Ellen Show and a White House visit with Barack Obama. Now, he wants to hone his skills on The Voice, and the coaches agree he can as John, Nick, and Blake spin their chairs for him. While Nick blocks John’s bid, Cam eventually chooses Blake as his coach.

Christine Cain performs Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar”

At 27, this Pasadena, California native used to love the spotlight as a dancer but over the years she’s become more self-conscious. Now, she’s taking back her love of performing by singing on the stage for the fourth time since her reemergence and wowing the coaches, particularly John and Kelly who both turn for Christine’s audition. Ultimately she picks Team Legend to continue her Voice journey.

Pete Mroz sings Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home”

This 45-year-old traveling salesman may sell golf apparel from a specially fitted van, but Pete’s first love has always been music. With the blessing of his family, he’s attempting to make it big with The Voice. When John and Blake both put bids in for him, Pete ends up choosing Team Blake.

Devan Blake Jones performs H.E.R.’s “Hard Place”

This hopeful from Denver is 35 and a client manager for a tech firm who is hoping to make an impression on the NBC singing competition. Also an Afrobeat band member, Devan is thankful to his background in music for showing him to sing with soul. It pays off for the Nick Jonas fan who earns one chair spin and a spot on Team Nick.

Raine Stern sings MGMT’s “Electric Feel”

Perhaps one of the night’s most surprising reveals, Raine’s alternative sound inspires John, Blake, and Nick to turn their chairs for her. The 22-year-old hopeful from Madison, Wisconsin has always felt as though she communicates best through song, especially being one of the only queer kids in her town growing up. Her creativity and plans for the next phase of the competition ultimately lead her to Team Nick.

Corey Ward performs Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own”

Returning after a failed Season 19 attempt, this 34-year-old hopeful from Hartsville, South Carolina is looking to give his cancer-afflicted mother something to celebrate over. Thankfully it doesn’t take long for Kelly and John to turn their chairs for him, leading Corey to choose Team Kelly.

Victor Solomon sings Common and John Legend’s “Glory”

A community leader at his HBCU school, this 22-year-old contestant from Peoria, Illinois is looking to make the most out of his life by pursuing music. After growing up in a single-parent home raised by his mother, Victor wishes to give back to her through his accomplishments. Nick, John, and Blake all spin their chairs for him but it doesn’t matter — if Victor’s song choice wasn’t enough to tip you off, he chooses Team Legend in the end.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC