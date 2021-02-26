Four More Years! Seth Meyers Extends ‘Late Night’ Run Through 2025

Presidents and politicians have long been the butt of his jokes, so it seems fitting that Seth Meyers will stay on for four more years as host of NBC’s Late Night.

The announcement from the network also noted that Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions — Meyers and business partner Mike Shoemaker’s production company — announced an overall deal with Universal Studio Group through 2025. The company is also behind Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show and A.P. Bio.

Meyers took over the 12:35 a.m. slot from Jimmy Fallon seven years ago. Late Night has been nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for the past four years. Season to date, according to the network, it ranks No. 1 among the 12:30 a.m. competition in the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

“Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night,” Katie Hockmeyer, executive vp of late night programming at NBCUniversal, said in statement. “His voice matters more now than ever.”

To catch that voice, here’s Meyers’ monologue from February 25. Enjoy!