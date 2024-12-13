Seth Meyers Blasts Trump for Backtracking Over Grocery Prices Promise

Late-night host Seth Meyers has called out president-elect Donald Trump for already walking back on a promise he made “repeatedly” during his campaign trail.

On Thursday’s (December 12) episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host focused on Trump’s Time magazine Person of the Year cover story. In it, the incoming president told the outlet it would be “very hard” to bring down grocery prices.

“F*** me, I can’t believe we really got to spend the next four years watching this idiot relearn how hard it is to be president,” Meyers responded.

This statement comes after months of Trump promising voters he would reduce the cost of groceries as soon as he became president. Meyers showed a series of clips of Trump making these promises, including one in which the former Apprentice host said, “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down starting on day one.”

In another clip from a rally in Wisconsin in October, Trump claimed his administration would “rapidly defeat” inflation and he’d “make America affordable again.”

“They call it groceries. Bacon, lettuce, tomato…,” Trump stated. “Everything is so much higher than it ever was, and we’re going to bring that down.”

“Yeah, man, we know what groceries are,” Meyers said. “We don’t think you’re in control of the situation because you can give us examples of food. Not only does he think he invented the word ‘groceries,’ he thinks he has to explain it to us like he’s f****** Oppenheimer explaining the A-Bomb.”

Concluding the segment, Meyers stated, “Trump’s fake populism is a con and couldn’t be any clearer. The second he won, he started rubbing elbows with rich Wall Street buddies and admitting that his promises were all BS.”

You can watch the full Late Night segment in the video above.