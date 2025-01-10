Seth Meyers didn’t hold back on Thursday night (January 9) when it came to President-elect Donald Trump and his reaction to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California.

“We first and foremost want to send our thoughts and our love to everyone who’s been affected,” Meyers said at the top of Thursday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. “Almost everyone who works on this show, myself included, have dear friends and family who have been impacted by this nightmare. We all just want to say we’re thinking of you.”

He continued, “It’s also important to say in this moment, climate change is real, it’s an imminent and existential threat to the lives and safety of Americans and we must treat it like the crisis it is. Unfortunately, there are politicians who would rather spread lies about the emergency response, and I’m not gonna name names, but Donald Trump.”

Meyers then focused on Trump’s Truth Social post in which he claimed California governor Gavin Newsom “refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California.”

“You heard Trump, Newsom refused to sign the Water Restoration Declaration, a very real document that definitely exists, right?” Meyers retorted.

He then threw to a clip from MSNBC’s Morning Joe confirming that no such document exists. “But I trusted the expertise of the guy who said water that comes from heaven is called rain,” Meyers quipped.

“Of course it doesn’t exist,” Meyers added. “You can tell just from the phrase ‘water restoration declaration,’ which sounds super f****** made-up. It sounds like a name like a bunch of stoners would make up for their bong. ‘I call this Her Highness, The Archduke of Sativa, Smoker of Kush, and Liege of the Seven Reeferdoms. But she is empty, so I declare, Water Restoration!'”

Meyers concluded, “Firefighters and emergency workers are showing tremendous bravery and courage. The thousands of Los Angeles residents who have been impacted by this tragedy have shown incredible solidarity and kindness. They deserve similar compassion from their leaders. Instead, we have a president-elect who is taking office and who is of, let’s say…”

The late-night host then showed a clip of Trump himself saying, “Much lesser quality.”

You can watch Meyers’ full Trump segment in the video above.