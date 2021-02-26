Prince Harry Talks ‘The Crown,’ Who Should Play Him & More on James Corden’s ‘The Late Late Show’ (VIDEO)

The Late Late Showtook a royal detour as James Corden welcomed Prince Harry onto the show for an adventure around Los Angeles that included a pit stop at the house from Fresh Prince of Bel Air (a house for a prince, get it?), which Corden jokingly tried to get Harry to buy, even roping in Meaghan Markle on a surprise call.

In the special pre-taped segment, the late night talk show host picked up the Duke of Sussex in a double-decker bus for a tour around the city (it was Harry’s first time in a double-decker, by the way). Along with enjoying tea and scones while riding on the 405 highway — the prince suggested that he host his own segment a la Carpool Karaoke called “English Tea on the 405” — they talked about The Crown, Jeopardy!and more.

It seems that the prince has some opinions about Netflix’s royal series, including who should play him. “Daniel Lewis,” he promptly answered. “Damian Lewis?” Corden said, laughing. The prince good-humoredly corrected himself because yes, he meant the Band of Brothers actor and we think it’s not a bad bit of casting: There’s a definite resemblance.

As for the series itself, he says, “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than seeing these stories written about my family, my wife, or myself.”

“They don’t pretend to be news, it’s fictional. but loosely based on the truth,” he adds. “It gives you a rough idea of about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that.”

Prince Harry also said that he and Meaghan have a nightly TV habit after putting Archie to bed: Watching Jeopardy! and “a little bit of Netflix.”

And he opened up about their decision to move to California, plus the men took part in an intense obstacle course, showing off their physical strength or lack-there-of.

The interview comes a little over a week before the Prince and Meghan are scheduled to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a 90-minute special, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. Until then, check out the nearly 20-minute Late Late Show segment with Prince Harry and James Corden, below.

