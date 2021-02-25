There’s nothing like the bond between a dog and its owner … especially if it can survive some of the challenges of ABC’s new dog grooming competition Pooch Perfect (premiering on Tuesday, March 30).

As part of the show’s presence at the Winter Television Critics Association, ABC released a promo for and behind-the-scenes look at one of its newest offerings. Rebel Wilson hosts the eight-episode series that puts 10 of the country’s best dog groomers and their assistants through “paw-some themed challenges.”

Each week, one team earns immunity from elimination in the Immunity Puppertunity challenge. The remaining teams face off in grooming transformations in the Ultimutt Challenge showdown; they’ll show off their looks on the dogwalk. TV personality Lisa Vanderpump, dog groomer Jorge Bendersky, and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris will then judge, vote, and send one team to the doghouse. In the finale, the top three teams compete for $100,000 and the “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

“Dogs give you such unconditional love,” Wilson says in the video below and calls “the relationship people have with their pets … beautiful.” Watch for more from her and the judges:

Then in the promo, you can see Wilson welcoming the contestants to Pooch Perfect, “where every dog’s dream can come true.” Get a look at some of the challenges (one is to turn a dog into a different animal) and more as you’re “bow-wowed by the amazing trans-fur-mations”:

Pooch Perfect, Series Premiere, Tuesday, March 30, 8/7c, ABC