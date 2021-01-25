ABC is shaking up Thursdays.

The network announced a new schedule for Spring 2021, and along with three series premieres come different return dates (and a new day) for established dramas. Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and A Million Little Things will return on March 11, a week later than originally planned, and AMLT will be moving to a new night in April.

As for the three new series with familiar faces coming to ABC, first comes the Rebel Wilson-hosted dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect on March 30, followed by sibling comedy Home Economics starring Topher Grace on April 7. Next up is the Erin Brockovich-inspired drama Rebel starring Katey Sagal, which joins the Thursday night lineup on April 8.

"Honestly, I didn't know if I was going to do a TV show again," Grace admits in the video below. Watch as he details what made him say yes.

"I bring the CEOs of multi-national corporations to their knees — and not in a sexy, good-time way," Sagal's Annie "just call me Rebel" Bello says in the promo below. It looks like she's going to fit right in with Station 19 and Grey's.

Check out ABC's new spring 2021 schedule below. (Additional premiere dates will be announced at a later time.)

Thursday, March 11

8:00 p.m.: Station 19 (new return date)

9:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (new return date)

10:01 p.m.: A Million Little Things (new return date)

Tuesday, March 30

8:00 p.m.: Pooch Perfect (series premiere)

Wednesday, April 7

8:30 p.m.: Home Economics (series premiere)

10:00 p.m.: A Million Little Things (new day)

Thursday, April 8

10:01 p.m.: Rebel (series premiere)