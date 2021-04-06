‘Pooch Perfect’ Sneak Peek: Who ‘Shapes Up’ in This Immunity Puppertunity Challenge? (VIDEO)

Who’s better at cutting shapes: the dog groomers competing on Pooch Perfect in the April 6 episode or host Rebel Wilson on the dance floor? Judge for yourself in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

With two hours to go on the week’s Immunity Puppertunity challenge — the winner gets immunity from elimination — we get a look at a couple of grooming duos who must take inspiration from a geometric shape for the aptly-titled “Shape Up.”

Gabriel and Monse are going with triangles on their dog. “I want to pay homage to my home country and represent the Brazilian flag and Brazilian colors,” Gabriel explains.

Watch the clip above to see Wilson’s moves, some of the other shapes, plus what judge Lisa Vanderpump has to say about her dog and this challenge.

After this challenge comes the Ultimutt Challenge. For that one in this week’s episode, “Feliz Navidog,” the nine grooming duos still in the running groom their dogs “into various holidays.” Those are the looks they’ll show off on the dogwalk for the judges — Vanderpump, Jorge Bendersky, and Dr. Callie Harris — who will vote to name one Best in Show of the week and send another team home to the doghouse.

This all leads up to the season finale, when the top three teams face off in hopes of walking away with a giant cash prize and the coveted “Pooch Perfect” first place trophy.

