Kelsey Grammer to Return as Lovable Snob Frasier in Paramount+ Revival

The doctor is in. Again.

Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Dr. Frasier Crane on the long-running hit sitcom Frasier on Paramount+ (the CBS All Access rebrand, which stars March 4). “He’s more exactly the same than ever,” the streaming service promises in the announcement.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane,” said Grammer, who has spent over 20 years on the Paramount. lot, both producing and performing.

The original premiered in 1993 and aired 11 seasons on NBC. It followed the psychiatrist as he returned home from Boston to Seattle, started a radio advice show, and reconnected with his father Martin (John Mahoney) and brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce). Grammer also played the character on the comedies Cheers and Wings, tying the record for longest-running television character. The actor won three Golden Globes and four Emmys for his work during Frasier‘s original run.

Grammer will also executive produce with writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, and Grammnet Productions’ Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

Frasier Revival, Coming Soon, Paramount+