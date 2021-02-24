‘Younger’ Officially Ending With Season 7 — on Paramount+ (VIDEO)

After months of speculation, Younger , which spent six seasons on TV Land, is moving to Paramount+ (the rebranded CBS All Access) for its 12-episode seventh and final season.

“Younger‘s final season is here,” creator Darren Star says in the announcement alongside star Sutton Foster, whose Liza Miller we met when she posed as a millennial to get a job in publishing. “We’re looking forward to taking fans on one last roller coaster ride.”

“And what a ride it’ll be,” Foster adds. “We’re bringing all the emotion, all the laughs, and all the drama that defined Younger and have made it the success that it is.”

Watch their full announcement below, along with a sneak peek at what’s coming up for your favorite characters.

In the Younger Season 6 finale in September 2019, Charles (Peter Hermann) proposed to Liza, but we’re still waiting for her answer. Given that the preview is filled with them together and the series is ending, it does look good for a happily ever after ..unless the love triangle with Josh (Nico Tortorella) gets one last major revival.

Before the seventh season was officially its last, Star promised TV Insider, “We’re going to make sure we go out in a very satisfying way.”

Younger, Final Season, Coming Soon, Paramount+