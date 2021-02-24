Jeremy Renner to star in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is settling in for the long haul, as he sets several new projects at streaming platform Paramount+.

Along with helming Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, Sheridan is now teaming up with Wind River collaborator Jeremy Renner, who will star in the drama Mayor of Kingstown. The show will follow the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where incarceration is the biggest industry. The family will attempt to bring order and justice to a town absent of both.

In other news, Sheridan has another Yellowstone spinoff in the works, with the tentative title 6666. It joins the previously announced Yellowstone spinoff Y: 1883.

And there’s more. Sheridan’s fourth new project with the company will be the drama Land Man.

Land Man is a modern day tale about fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs and is set in the boomtowns of West Texas. An upstairs/downstairs story, Land Man is executive produced by Sheridan.

As for the second Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, the series is a fictional account of the historic 6666 ranch, founded when Comanches still ruled West Texas and still in operation today.

Taylor has “a gift for world building,” said Chris McCarthy, President, MTV Entertainment Group, in a statement. “With Paramount+, our strategy is to supercharge subscribers by franchising our biggest hit.”