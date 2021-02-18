‘A Million Little Things’ Returns in March — and So Does Maggie From Oxford (VIDEO)

Goodbye, British Maggie?

A new promo for A Million Little Things, which returns March 11, shows Allison Miller’s character back in Boston after her fellowship in Oxford. And who does she run into when she shows up at Delilah’s (Stephanie Szostak) door? Her ex, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), who’s just as surprised to see her as she is him. (Delilah, as a reminder, is in France, and Gary’s watching her kids.)

Last we saw the friend group, Gary had reached out to his ex-girlfriend — Maggie’s a therapist — as his current girlfriend, Darcy (Floriana Lima) deals with PTSD from her time in the military.

“That’ll get messy,” Rodriguez told TV Insider. “Gary has semi-good intentions but he doesn’t know how to get anything right. There’ll be a domino effect of poor choices that lead to more poor choices. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.” And that might be sooner than later with Maggie back stateside.

The promo (below) also shows Eddie (David Giuntoli), still recovering from the hit-and-run at the end of last season, admitting, “I wake up in pain every day.”

A Million Little Things returns Thursday, March 11 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/wPIZtXES9r — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) February 16, 2021

A Million Little Things won’t be staying on Thursdays for long. The drama moves to Wednesdays (10/9c) beginning April 7. The new drama Rebel, starring Katey Sagal and inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, takes over its Thursday night slot on April 8, joining Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.

