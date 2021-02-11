Life is about to get a lot more complicated for the friend group of A Million Little Things — and not just because of COVID.

Before the current hiatus (Season 3 returns on Thursday, March 11, before moving to Wednesdays starting April 7), Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) decided the best way to potentially help his girlfriend Darcy (Floriana Lima) with her PTSD was to call the therapist of the friend group. The only problem? Maggie (Allison Miller) is also his ex-girlfriend. Talk about awkward — and likely the wrong move.

“That’ll get messy,” Rodriguez confirmed for TV Insider as part of the ABC drama’s presence at Savannah College of Art & Design’s virtual festival (SCAD aTVfest) from February 4-6. “Gary has semi-good intentions but he doesn’t know how to get anything right. There’ll be a domino effect of poor choices that lead to more poor choices. It’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

But hey, as Miller reminded us, “everybody has relationship challenges this season.” Katherine (Grace Park) and Eddie (David Giuntoli) are coping in the aftermath of the hit-and-run at the end of last season, Rome (Romany Malco) and Regina (Christina Moses) had an adoption fall through, and Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) is dealing with dating again and potentially bringing someone back to the house she shared with her husband.

And coming up for all of them is COVID-19. That will “help do for our friend group what it did for a lot of people in the world, which is put things back in perspective a bit and help us all get a better perspective of what’s valuable and what’s important,” Malco said.

“We’re all dealing with it in our own distinct ways, but we’re all impacted by it,” Moses previewed, noting that restaurants did shut down as a result of the pandemic but refusing to spill if that happens with Christina’s.

And don’t forget, Delilah had recently left for France. “A lot of planes got canceled,” Szostak said. “Who knows what’s going to happen there? She’s away from her two kids.”

She left those two kids, Sophie (Lizzy Greene) and Danny (Chance Hurstfield), with Gary, and having that “significant sense of purpose” to care for them may be “useful” for him, Rodriguez pointed out. “He has a lot of responsibility to help him keep his eyes on the prize. Otherwise, I would see him spiraling a bit.”

A Million Little Things, Return, Thursday, March 11, 10/9c, ABC