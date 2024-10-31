Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Television writers often save major character deaths for mid-run episodes of their shows — a heart-rending season finale, perhaps — but sometimes a TV character meets their maker in Episode 1.

The Showtime comedy Dead Like Me, for instance, ended 20 years ago, on Halloween 2004, but its lead character had long since perished, dying in a freak accident in the pilot.

Here’s more about that demise and those of 10 other characters who died within the first hour — and either returned to the land of the living or made plenty of posthumous appearances. It should go without saying, but… first-episode spoilers below!

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.