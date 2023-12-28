17 TV Couples That Had Us Swooning in 2023

One thing that remains consistent year after year and across comedies, dramas, sci-fi, and fantasy series is that chances are, no matter what you watch, there’s at least one couple you’ll be rooting to get — and stay — together. The shows of 2023 were no different.

From pirates to an angel and demon to first responders, shows like Our Flag Means Death, Good Omens, 9-1-1, and Chicago P.D. had us swooning over romances and, in some cases, left us heartbroken (but we can’t say we didn’t necessarily love it). And there were moments to celebrate, like a wedding (9-1-1: Lone Star) and baby news (NCIS: Los Angeles). Some couples remain staples every year new episodes air (Outlander), while one has won us over after just a season (1923).

Scroll down as we take a look at the 17 couples that had us falling in love in 2023.