17 TV Couples That Had Us Swooning in 2023

‘Outlander,’ ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & More TV Couples That Had Us Swooning in 2023

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
'Outlander,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and 'Our Flag Means Death'
Starz; Kevin Estrada/FOX; Nicola Dove/Max
Swooon More Swooons

One thing that remains consistent year after year and across comedies, dramas, sci-fi, and fantasy series is that chances are, no matter what you watch, there’s at least one couple you’ll be rooting to get — and stay — together. The shows of 2023 were no different.

From pirates to an angel and demon to first responders, shows like Our Flag Means DeathGood Omens9-1-1, and Chicago P.D. had us swooning over romances and, in some cases, left us heartbroken (but we can’t say we didn’t necessarily love it). And there were moments to celebrate, like a wedding (9-1-1: Lone Star) and baby news (NCIS: Los Angeles). Some couples remain staples every year new episodes air (Outlander), while one has won us over after just a season (1923).

Scroll down as we take a look at the 17 couples that had us falling in love in 2023.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra in '1923'
Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Spencer and Alex, 1923

There was joy and heartbreak to be had for Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) in 2023: They fell in love while on an adventure, that love grew, and then came the dramatic separation to end Season 1! Her ex-fiancé (Rafe Soule) — exes always bring trouble — cheated after challenging Spencer to a duel, and what ensued ended in Arthur overboard and Spencer’s arrest. But hey, something tells us that inevitable reunion for Spencer and Alex will be plenty romantic after what’s come thus far.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Kenneth Choi — '9-1-1'
Fox

Chimney and Maddie, 9-1-1

After all the trauma in their lives — both before and after they met — and the missteps before the big moment, it was so gratifying to see Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) get engaged, and in the perfect way: imperfectly and as a family with their daughter. As she said in her proposal, and as we’ve seen been true for both of them, “You’re my lifeline.” Now, let’s just hope that the inevitable emergency at their wedding (unless it ends a season) isn’t too major.

Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
Kevin Estrada/FOX

T.K. and Carlos, 9-1-1: Lone Star

For fan-favorite Tarlos, the Season 4 finale was one of joy and heartbreak — and it showed just how strong their relationship is. In the days leading up to T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos’ (Rafael Silva) wedding, the latter’s father was murdered, and while it looked like the ceremony might not happen, it did and ended up being the perfect way to cap off the journey thus far, one that hasn’t been easy (the couple has yet to settle on whether kids will be in their future) but continues to be worth it.

Grace Park and Cameron Esposito in 'A Million Little Things'
ABC/Darko Sikman

Kathrine and Greta, A Million Little Things

Considering how often all we wanted from this drama (and its friend group) was for Katherine (Grace Park) to be happy (and recognized), the final season delivered just that in spades. Not only were she and Greta (Cameron Esposito) going strong (after the childhood friends reunited and fell in love), but they got married! (Sure, it didn’t go off without a hitch, but Greta did wear Katherine’s father’s wedding tuxedo.) And to make it even better: The series finale flashforward revealed they had a kid.

Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in 'Chicago Fire' - Season 11
Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

Brett and Casey, Chicago Fire

They may technically still be broken up, but Casey (Jesse Spencer) made a couple notable and big moves in just on episode with the Season 11 finale. After it was clear during an earlier visit that he wasn’t ready to move on from Brett (Kara Killmer), despite the long distance being too much for them, he learned of her hopes to adopt a baby she met on a call and jumped in with both feet. First, he helped their friends plead her case to the baby’s mother so Brett’s plan could work, then he showed up at her door and proposed where they shared their first kiss.

Patrick John Flueger and Marina Squerciati — 'Chicago P.D.'
NBC

Burgess and Ruzek, Chicago P.D.

For so long, the officers’ relationship could only be defined as “it’s complicated” following their breakup. A “very” could be added to that once Burgess (Marina Squerciati) adopted Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) and she and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) began raising her (and living) together. Then, as she began going to therapy and facing her PTSD after being shot, she admitted she’d pulled away from him because she was scared and the two reunited. (Let’s just briefly ignore the fact that the season ended with him in critical condition in the hospital after being shot.)

Michael Sheen and David Tennant — 'Good Omens'
Mark Mainz/Prime Video

Crowley and Aziraphale, Good Omens

Sure, Season 2 ended in pain — demon Crowley (David Tennant) admitted he wanted to be “an us,” angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) wanted them to be together in heaven as he took a promotion, and the two parting after a kiss with harsh words. But there was also the lovely instance of Aziraphale asking Crowley to dance at the ball he’d turned a shopkeepers’ meeting into, as well as the display of trust with the 1941 magic trick, their meeting before the beginning, and a few romantic moments.

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in 'Heartstopper' - Season 2
Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Charlie and Nick, Heartstopper

Season 2 saw Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) together and navigating all that meant: the fun, flirty text messages that kicked off the premiere, being in a relationship, the latter coming out, prom, each other’s families (including during a trip to Paris), and serious (and necessary) heart-to-hearts. And given how the season ended, chances are “I love you” is just the next big moment for the couple.

Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman in 'The Last of Us'
Liane Hentscher/HBO

Bill and Frank, The Last of Us

One of TV’s best episodes ever delivered one of the best, most heart-wrenching, memorable and real love stories. In just those 75 minutes, we watched, in the post-apocalypse, Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) meet, do what can be so hard in their world and trust each other, fall in love, and stay together until the very tragic end. To cap it off was the note Bill left behind: “I used to hate the world and I was happy when everyone died. But I was wrong. Because there was one person worth saving. That’s what I did. I saved him. Then I protected him.”

Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks — 'Magnum P.I.'
Zack Dougan/NBC

Magnum and Higgins, Magnum P.I.

As hard as it is going to be to say goodbye, at least we’ve gotten to see Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) together. They’ve been steamy, they’ve been romantic, and they’ve been oh so sweet. They even talked about having kids, after she thought she could be pregnant. And how could you not swoon over their “I love you” exchange … which of course got a bit competitive?

Alex Saxon as Ace and Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew in 'Nancy Drew'
Colin Bentley/The CW

Nancy and Ace, Nancy Drew

At times, it seemed like Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and Ace (Alex Saxon) would never find a way to break the curse that kept them apart, especially after an attempt that failed (though it did include quite the kiss). But once that was taken care of — and sure, they lost the ability to be reincarnated — and as they planned what came next for each, they had their reunion in the series finale. Could there have been anything more romantic, for the two of them, than Ace’s “Will you solve this part of the mystery with me?”

Yasmine Al-Bustami and Tori Anderson in 'NCIS: Hawai'i'
CBS

Lucy and Kate, NCIS: Hawai'i

Season 1 may have been rough for Lucy (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate (Tori Anderson), despite it ending romantically with that serenade. But it was in Season 2 that we really got to see the two as a couple and solid, navigating being together and working together, then being apart while Lucy was away as agent afloat. Plus, Lucy and Kate celebrated their anniversary with an adorable recreation of the night they met!

Eric Christian Olsen and Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: Los Angeles
Michael Yarish/CBS

Kensi and Deeks, NCIS: Los Angeles

Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) ended the series happy, together, and expanding their family! After the delight it was watching their entire journey for 14 seasons and in the final one, seeing them learn how to be parents to teen Rosa (Natalia Del Riego), the finale found a way to take that to a new level, with the news that their family would be growing by one: Kensi was pregnant.

Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi in 'Our Flag Means Death'
Nicola Dove/Max

Stede and Ed, Our Flag Means Death

“You wrote me a lovely letter!” Yes, Stede’s (Rhys Darby) letter did find its way to Ed (Taika Waititi) in the Season 2 finale, leading to quite the reunion (and confession of love) on the beach (before they had to return to fighting for their lives). And that wasn’t the only moment that made us swoon in these eight new episodes, even if their road was a rocky one, filled with kisses, intimacy, and even that brief time they were apart again (and who could forget that fantastical mermaid sequence?).

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan — 'Outlander'
Starz

Jamie and Claire, Outlander

There’s one reason that remains constant as to why Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) make lists like this year after year: They continue to fight for each other and their family. Who could forget her on the battlefield, wielding a sword, to find him after Saratoga? And as much as it pains us every time they’re separated, we can’t help but love watching their reunions (of which we got more than one in 2023).

Rochelle Aytes and Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
CBS

Hondo and Nichelle, S.W.A.T.

Not only did they welcome their baby girl, Vivian, and show us time and time again how supportive they are of each other, but on the day of their daughter’s baptism, Hondo (Shemar Moore) surprised Nichelle (Rochelle Aytes) by proposing! “You are the strongest, smartest, most inspirational woman I have ever known,” he told her. “[You are] my partner, my always and everything.” Swoon!

Annette O’Toole as Hope, Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins in 'Virgin River'
Courtesy of Netflix

Hope and Doc, Virgin River

Listen, there are a few candidates from the drama that could make this list any given year, but none beat out Hope (Annette O’Toole) and Doc (Tim Matheson). Not only do we get to watch a romance involving an older couple (and one played by those actors!), but the second holiday episode also saw him surprise her with a request for her to marry him again. “Whatever happens, I know that you will be guiding light as you have always been,” he told her.

1923

9-1-1

9-1-1: Lone Star

A Million Little Things

Chicago Fire

Chicago P.D.

Good Omens

Heartstopper

Magnum P.I. (2018)

Nancy Drew (2019)

NCIS: Hawai'i

NCIS: Los Angeles

Our Flag Means Death

Outlander

S.W.A.T. (2017)

The Last of Us

Virgin River

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Perdita Weeks and Zachary Knighton in 'Magnum P.I.' - Season 5
1
‘Magnum P.I.’: Zachary Knighton & Perdita Weeks on Why It Was Time for Series to End
'Survivor' Season 45 final five tribal council
2
‘Survivor’ 45 Final 5 Reveals Deleted Scenes They Wish Made It In
Rome Flynn
3
‘HTGAWM’ Cast’s Latest Roles — Rome Flynn Joins ‘Chicago Fire’
Kirsten Storms and Nicole Paggi
4
‘General Hospital’: Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replacing Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones
'Outlander,' '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and 'Our Flag Means Death'
5
17 TV Couples That Had Us Swooning in 2023