After months of casting announcements, Peacock’s original musical comedy Girls5eva is giving fans a first glimpse at their crew in a new teaser.

The series from creator Meredith Scardino and executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner, and Eric Gurian, follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the ’90s who are reuniting for one last shot.

After a young rapper samples the group’s old tune, they’ll come together to see if they can balance spouses, jobs, kids, debt, aging parents, and more to become Girls5eva again. Starring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, the ladies are glitz and glam in the newly-released promo.

Drenched in pink and blue lights, they serenade their invisible audience with an original tune, in character as Summer (Philipps), Dawn (Bareilles), Gloria (Pell), and Wickie (Goldsberry). As adults, these ladies all lead vastly different lives, but coming together will change that.

Joining the rest of the cast is previously announced additionAshley Park, who will portray Ashley. She’s not seen in the teaser, below.

Girls5eva, TBA, Peacock