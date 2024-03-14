‘Girls5Eva’ Take Off on a ‘Janky’ Tour — Get Scoop on Season 3 (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Girls5eva

Band on the run!

After two seasons on Peacock, the recently reunited (and mercifully fictional) ’90s girl group known as Girls5Eva is heading out on the road…and staking out a new home on  Netflix. “It’s a dream come true,” says Grammy winner Sara Bareilles, who continues to simply shine as logical, slightly uptight crooner Dawn opposite Renée Elise Goldsberry‘s  fame-hungry Wickie, Paula Pell‘s earthy lesbian Gloria, and Busy Philipps‘ flaky Summer. “When we [heard] we were moving to Netflix and the first seasons were coming as well, there was so much relief because we all love making this show so much.”

When the comedy returns for a stellar six-episode run, the ladies are out on the least-glam tour ever in support of their new album, Returnity. “Janky, low-end…yeah, analog,” offers the chronically hilarious Pell of their array of stops. Along the way, they manage to drop a slew of new tunes and do a little growing. Some literally—Dawn is pregnant with her second child—and others, emotionally. The better-than-ever Philipps’ Summer finally realizes she is more than the femi-nasty NPC of the group with a foray into the wonders of MLMs, while the fame-deluded Wickie’s sordidly unsordid family pops up to remind her how to be normal. “I love that she has to go home and embrace the gift her life has actually been,” laughs the Tony winner, who clearly also holds a Masters in perfectly executed throwaway lines.

The season also sees Gloria channel her incessant need to care for others into helping a Harry Styles-ish pop god (Gossip Girl‘s Thomas Doherty, deftly balancing charm and cheek) escape his crushing fandom. And while it may land a certain bandmate in tabloid-headline hell, as you can see in the video above, Pell says the situation offers Gloria “a nice little outlet for her drug.”

Not to mention something to do with some of the remains of her less-successful animal rescues. But you have to watch to see what we mean. And the good thing is, all the episodes just dropped.

So what are you waiting 5? Go binge it now!

Girls5eva, Season 3, Streaming Now, Netflix

